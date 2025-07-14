Bisleri International Signs Letter of Agreement with St Joseph University for its Flagship Plastic Recycling Initiative, 'Bottles for Change'

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., signs Letter of Agreement with St. Joseph's University, Bengaluru to introduce its flagship initiative, 'Bottles for Change' at the university campus. The focus of the LOA will be to promote plastic waste recycling, segregation, and responsible disposal within the campus.

Signed ahead of the university's annual Hackathon, the initiative is designed to foster long-term behavioral change among students and staff while contributing to broader environmental goals. As part of the collaboration, students will take an active role in sustainability campaigns and outreach activities, with certification awarded for their participation. The university's housekeeping staff will also undergo training on effective waste segregation and safe handling of plastic to support on-ground implementation.

In addition to hands-on training, Bisleri will facilitate interactive sessions with students and faculty to deepen awareness and reinforce a culture of environmental responsibility across departments. To ensure transparency and measurable impact, the program will include regular monitoring, with monthly and annual progress reports tracking key milestones and outcomes.

Commenting on the signing of Letter of Association, Mr. K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "Youth are at the heart of shaping a more sustainable future. Through Bottles for Change, we aim to equip them with the knowledge, tools, and platforms to take ownership of responsible plastic management and disposal. Our collaboration with St. Joseph's University ensures that environmentally responsible behaviors and practices become routine in institutions as well as in the lives of individuals."

During the signing of the Letter of Association, Dr. Christo Selvan - Dean, School of Business, St. Joseph's University said that, "This collaboration with Bisleri International's Plastic Waste Management team marks a significant step towards promoting sustainability among youth. The initiative focuses on reducing plastic waste through effective recycling, segregation, and responsible disposal practices. While the long-term vision is to create a plastic-free campus, the immediate goal is to support broader environmental objectives by actively engaging the university community in meaningful, eco-conscious activities."

The initiative is well-aligned with the university's sustainability roadmap. In recognition of these efforts, St. Joseph's University will receive a certificate from Bisleri on the collaboration, which will support university w.r.t sustainable actions taken during NAAC accreditation process.

The Bottles for Change initiative, a part of Bisleri Greener Promise, continues to drive sustainable transformation through impactful partnerships with organizations, institutions, and the government. The collaboration with St. Joseph's University is a crucial step in Bisleri's commitment to nurturing an eco-conscious movement for a better future. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to embedding sustainability in all its operations, driving growth through responsible business practices.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

