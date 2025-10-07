Bisleri International Wins Mahatma Award 2025 for CSR Excellence in Waste and Material Productivity

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 7: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water company, has been conferred with the prestigious Mahatma Award 2025 under the category of CSR Excellence - Waste and Material Productivity. The award recognises Bisleri's commitment towards building a circular economy and driving large-scale impact through its sustainability initiatives. This year, the Mahatma Award received over 2,100 entries, of which 265 organisations were shortlisted, and only 90 winners were recognized across diverse categories.

The award ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Dr. Kiran Bedi, Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and India's first woman IPS officer, as the Chief Guest, along with Guests of Honour Mr. A. Annamalai, Director, National Gandhi Museum - New Delhi.

The Mahatma Award, the highest honor in the realm of social impact, draws its inspiration from the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Embodying the spirit of his enduring legacy, this prestigious award recognizes and celebrates individuals and organizations that are catalysts for positive change, dedicating their efforts to making the world a better place. Recipients of the Mahatma Award are changemakers and visionaries who exemplify Gandhi's ideals through their transformative work. Instituted by Gandhian and lawyer Mr. Amit Sachdeva and supported by Ms. Rajashree Birla of the Aditya Birla Group.

On receiving this prestigious recognition, Mr Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "It is a great honour to receive the Mahatma Award on behalf of Bisleri. This recognition is not just for us, but for every partner and community member who has walked with us on our sustainability journey. Inspired by Gandhiji's values, we are committed to promoting responsible choices and advancing the circular economy through the Bisleri Greener Promise. This award is dedicated to the entire Bisleri team, whose passion drives our purpose every day, and to the communities that inspire us to keep building a greener, more sustainable India."

Bisleri was recognised for its flagship programme, Bisleri Greener Promise, which promotes plastic circularity, water conservation, waste segregation, and responsible recycling. Through active engagement with housing societies, schools, corporates, and civic authorities across India, the programme fosters responsible consumption and drives innovation for a greener, more sustainable future.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

