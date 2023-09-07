Bisleri Strengthens its Limited-Edition Packs Nationwide with the Much-Awaited Film 'Jawan'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: After the major success of the limited-edition partnerships with blockbuster movies in South India, Bisleri has now forged its first and largest-ever Pan-India association with the much-awaited film of the year, ‘Jawan’. The Bisleri’s X Jawan limited edition bottles will feature actors from all over India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. These limited-edition bottles will be available across the country in 250ML, 500ML, 1 Litre, 2 Litres, and 5 Litres SKUs.

Commenting on this association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Movies are an integral fabric of India’s culture and Bisleri’s largest-ever Pan-India association with ‘Jawan’ brings the larger-than-life cinematic canvas to our consumers’ doorstep, creating brand love.”

The Bisleri X Jawan limited-edition packs will be distributed nationwide in all general and modern trade outlets, which will see marketing activation of more than 70,000 retail outlets. It will also be available online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

