Biswanand Infra Projects: Bridging the Construction Gap with India’s Leading Industry Giants

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18: Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is a Leading Company from Kolkata in mitigating the gap in the Construction Industry, working closely with Major Construction giants in India. Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd was founded by Diptiman Chattopadhyay, a Graduate Civil Engineer, with a mission to mitigate the gap in India’s infrastructure boom.

Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is entirely focused on delivering the best resources for the execution of Major Construction Projects in India. Larsen & Toubro Limited is one of the Key Customers for Diptiman Chattopadhyay, where he expressed his gratitude to the Major Conglomerate for extensively supporting and motivating him to grow significantly.

Diptiman Chattopadhyay also added one more to List HMM Infra Ltd, as it is one of the Premium Customers, where he is executing India’s Largest Extradozed Single-Span Bridge in the State of Arunachal Pradesh under the Ministry of Defence.

HMM Infra Ltd is India’s leading steel bridge manufacturer and EPC contractor. Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd, a company founded by Diptiman Chattopadhyay, holds a significant stake in setting up and launching griders manufacturing in India, in collaboration with HCR Machineries Sdn Bhd, a technology partner based in Malaysia.

Diptiman Chattopadhyay expresses gratitude to the HMM Infra Ltd. management for their unwavering support in the development. Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is on a mission to become India’s Leading Construction Company in the near future. Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is targeting 20X growth over the next 5 years, accompanied by a significant valuation increase.

