Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18: Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is working to Mitigate the GAP of Construction Industry by Assisting Leading Construction giants of India. Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is an Kolkata based Construction Company focusing on Execution of Assignments with Various Leading Construction Company of India.

Being a Professionally Managed Organisation they are creating a footprint into Indian Construction Industry by Assisting in Prestigious Projects of India with Leading Companies Like Larsen & Toubro Limited as Primary Customer.

The Company was founded by Diptiman Chattopadhyay a Civil Engineering Graduate 2016 Batch with a vision to create the impact of Quality Execution of Work in Infrastructure Development. This Company aims to accumulate more than 20,000 Workmen Force to keep a Strong foothold into the Industry for Supporting Clients requirement.

Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is partnering with Larsen & Toubro Limited for Assisting Various International Project for Resource Sourcing with Deployment Results in Middle East.

Founder Director Diptiman Chattopadhyay also informs Company is now working with various Strategic Partners to full fill the Gap of Workmen which is a very big threat of this Construction Industry and to provide an ultimate solution for loss of time over run for any project which is causing delays in completing the projects of India.

Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is serving Clients Larsen & Toubro Limited , Ashoka Buildcon Limited ,Tuaman Engineering Limited , Dee Vee Projects Limited & HMM Infra Ltd. Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is in negotiation with 2 Major Infrastructure Player for Joint Venture from Spain & Malyasia to join hands for growing into Indian Infrastructure Boom.

Founder Director Diptiman Chattopadhyay has expressed his Gratitude to Larsen & Toubro Limited Head Quarter & HMM Infra Limited for Supporting him on every aspects towards the growth. Diptiman Chattopadhyay holds an Strong Stake Holding in Execution of India's First Single Span Extradozed Bridge in State of Arunachal Pradesh Under Ministry of Defence with HMM Infra Ltd. The company is also looking to Partner with more big Construction Houses of India to grow its threshold to bigger height.

