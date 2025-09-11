BiteSpeed Crosses USD 5 Million in ARR, Targets USD 10 Million ARR by Year-End

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: BiteSpeed, an AI-native marketing and support CRM purpose-built for e-commerce brands, announced today that it has surpassed $5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), representing a 250% year-on-year growth. The milestone highlights BiteSpeed's rapid ascent as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the global e-commerce technology ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 and backed by leading investors including Peak XV's Surge (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Whiteboard Capital, and Kunal Shah, BiteSpeed enables e-commerce businesses to personalise their marketing and support interactions across channels like WhatsApp, Email, SMS, Instagram, Voice, and Web Chat from a single AI-powered platform.

Its intelligent AI features allow brands to recover abandoned carts, send personalised order updates, re-engage dormant shoppers, and provide real-time support- all from a unified dashboard. By combining marketing automation with conversational AI, BiteSpeed helps Shopify-first merchants boost conversions and customer lifetime value while reducing operational complexity.

Today, BiteSpeed powers growth for more than 5,000 brands across 50+ countries, including leading brands such as Dot & Key, Bombay Shaving Company, Mokobara, Minimalist, mCaffeine, and Zouk. The company has seen rapid adoption in India and significant traction in international markets, including the UK, the Middle East, South Africa, and Australia.

"Crossing $5 million in ARR shows the trust our customers place in us and the impact BiteSpeed delivers," said Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of BiteSpeed. "As e-commerce brands grow, they need AI tools that turn every interaction into revenue- and that's exactly what we're building."

Building on this momentum, BiteSpeed is rolling out a slate of new features, including AI voice agents and AI-native email marketing to help brands drive more revenue from its platform.

To support this expansion, the company also plans to rapidly scale its team size to over 100 employees by the end of the year. BiteSpeed is hiring for multiple roles across areas like sales, customer success, engineering, growth, and more.

"After carefully building the company focused on fundamentals for the last 5 years, we are now at an inflection point in our journey," said Vinayak. "With growth being the key focus in this next phase, we're looking for the right talent to help us shape the future of AI-native e-commerce."

With its accelerating growth, expanding global footprint, and continuous product innovation, BiteSpeed is cementing its position as the category leader for AI-native CRM in the Shopify ecosystem.

