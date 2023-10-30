Bitget Celebrates Diwali With Over Rs 30 Lakhs In Crypto Prizes

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, has recently launched the Diwali Dhamaka Trading Competition along with exciting campaigns, daily rewards and a chance to win from a prize pool of whopping 33 lakhs Rs (USD 40,000 approx.). The competition, active from 10 AM, October 30, 2023, to 10 AM, November 16, 2023 (IST), introduces an array of enticing campaigns.

To nurture Bitget's ecosystem members an airdrop of the BGB token will be alloted to new users. BGB is one of the few centralized exchange native tokens which has grown to over 2.5x in the past year. With a return of 250% (y-o-y), the token has a marketcap of USD 640 million.

The reward pools hold USD 16k in rewards up for grab, for trading futures within this period. Traders with +ve PnLs and high trading volumes can even get up to USD 1200 each. And if this wasn't enough, there are tonnes of other rewards for inviting new users, doing simple activities and even just checking the website daily.

P2P is one of the most trending methods of transacting crypto in India. New P2P users stand to win 10 BGB in rewards when they make net purchases via Bitget P2P during the event. A total prize pool of 15,000 BGB will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. For more information, please visit the official announcement.

"As we celebrate Diwali, we embrace the values of unity and prosperity, resonating with Bitget's mission to empower the South Asian crypto community. We're committed to fostering financial inclusivity as we create a supportive ecosystem, nurturing a sense of togetherness and success for all during this festive season," said Jyotsna Hirdyani, South Asia Head at Bitget.

Additionally, new sign-ups on Bitget during Diwali are provided with the golden opportunity to win hot tokens like LINK, TRB, and XRP through various tasks such as net deposits, initial trades, and referrals. Not just this, the Bitget Diwali Check-In Event promises daily prizes, including hot tokens like SOL, PEPE, DOGE, TRB, and more, as well as Bitget Trading Bonuses and USDT rewards.

Disclaimer: Users must register for the event with primary accounts. The campaign is exclusively for South Asia. Market makers, VIPs, and API traders are not eligible for the promotion. Rewards will be distributed within ten working days after the event ends. Bitget reserves the right of final interpretation of the Terms and Conditions, including but not limited to amending, changing, or canceling the event without prior notice.

Sign up now with Bitget and earn crypto tokens in prizes

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Simran Alphonso

simran@bitget.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260806/Bitget_Diwali_Dhamaka.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor