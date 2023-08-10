Bitget hosts Blockchain For Youth in Mumbai To Spread Emerging Tech Awareness in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced that it will host its first Crypto Experience Day with partnering universities and blockchain organizations on Aug 12, 2023 the International Youth Day. The event will be hosted in collaboration with partnering universities and blockchain organizations in nine countries and regions, including Mumbai in India.

This event is a pivotal component of the Bitget Blockchain4Youth project, designed to spread blockchain awareness and ignite interest in cryptocurrencies among young individuals. Launched in May 2023, the Bitget Blockchain4Youth project focuses on nurturing young talents and cultivating a global understanding of decentralized technologies to pave the way for widespread adoption. Through comprehensive educational campaigns, Bitget aims to equip young minds with the knowledge and skills needed to innovate and excel in the cryptocurrency industry.

Event Details:

Date: August 12th, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Venue: 91 Springboard, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Recent research by Bitget underscores that Millennials, constituting 46% of crypto enthusiasts, possess a deep familiarity with digital technologies and the internet. Recognizing their pivotal role in driving crypto adoption, Bitget is committed to inspiring the next generation of leaders to join the crypto revolution early.

The inaugural Blockchain4Youth event, the Crypto Experience Day, will take place on August 12, 2023. The event promises an immersive learning experience, offering participants a deep dive into the crypto industry and showcasing the myriad opportunities it offers to young professionals.

The event agenda spans continents, featuring keynote speeches, ice-breaking sessions, quizzes, and hands-on activities. Attendees will gain insights into Bitget's internal operations, explore the Bitget Wallet, and receive practical training on real-world crypto transactions, including setting up blockchain wallets, executing transactions, and creating NFTs.

This global event follows Bitget's recent rebranding around the 'Trade smarter' ethos, underscoring the platform's commitment to empowering individuals towards a secure, user-friendly, and efficient financial future. Bitget's Blockchain4Youth project serves as a monumental stride in the platform's overarching strategy to propagate blockchain and cryptocurrency knowledge among young audiences.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

