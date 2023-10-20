Bitget Introduces 'Futures Quant' With AI Features

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has unveiled its latest product innovation: 'Futures Quant.' In the era of intelligence and evolving AI technology, Bitget continues to lead the way by offering cutting-edge solutions that empower users in their crypto investment journeys.

Futures Quant represents a pioneering leap in intelligent investment tools. Leveraging advanced AI technology and sophisticated algorithms, this feature provides users with premium portfolios and informed investment decisions. Similar to personal crypto investment advisors, the product i tailored to the unique demands of the cryptocurrency market and can be personalized accordingly.

Crypto investment tools are optimized for specific market conditions, often requiring users to navigate and select strategies manually. Bitget's grid bot, Martingale bot, auto-invest bot, Smart Portfolio, and CTA bot catered to distinct market scenarios. The Futures Quant transcends conventional limitations, adapting intelligently to various market conditions.

This innovative bot comes packed with distinctive features:

* Automated Intelligence: Unlike other bots, Futures Quant doesn't require users to input or confirm strategy parameters. It operates seamlessly through AI automation, continuously optimizing settings in response to market dynamics.

* Precision Trading: The bot is designed for short-term gains and executes frequent trades with meticulous timing, enhancing profitability for users.

* Risk Control: Futures Quant introduces a robust risk-control mechanism, ensuring stable returns. It's particularly vital for futures margin trading, known for its high-risk nature due to leverage. The bot adjusts positions and trading frequency based on performance, reducing risk during losses and increasing activity during profitable periods.

Bitget's Futures Quant taps into a vast database encompassing cryptocurrency market fundamentals, on-chain data, account trading statistics, and various metrics. By considering factors such as an investor's financial situation, risk appetite, and financial goals, it tailors investment strategies through sophisticated data modeling and backend algorithms.

These strategies span long, short, and neutral positions, with AI dynamically choosing the most suitable approach based on market conditions. It minimizes the emotional impact on investment decisions, promoting objectivity. Moreover, Futures Quant isn't solely about high returns; it excels in delivering personalized services while managing risk, from selecting investment targets to strategy implementation.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed, "Our commitment to offering intelligent investment tools drives us forward. Futures Quant is more than a feature; it's an evolution in crypto investment. We empower our users with efficiency, risk control, and personalized strategies, ultimately reshaping the investment landscape."

Users are encouraged to leverage the benefits of Futures Quant while maintaining a rational and cautious approach. Asset allocation, preference evaluation, and wise investment choices remain essential aspects of responsible crypto investment.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com / simran@bitget.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252996/Futures_Quant.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor