Bitget Launches Crypto Trading Tournament: Tesla, Helicopter and USD 2.6M in Prizes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform has launched its annual trading competition the King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2023. Traders worldwide including Indian users can now compete for a breathtaking prize pool of up to 2,650,000 US dollars, accompanied by an array of extravagant prizes, including a Tesla Cybersquad and a Airbus H135 helicopter. All Bitget users can participate in the event by signing up here.

KCGI includes an adrenaline-pumping Spot Trading Contest, Demo Trading, Futures Copy Trading, and Futures Trading Contests. Traders can either join the competition individually or form teams to claim their stake of the coveted grand prize. Currently over 300 teams have participated in the on-going spot trading competition.

Since its introduction in 2021, KCGI has undergone remarkable growth in recent iterations. In the 2022 edition, KCGI: Football Edition drew in over 32,000 participants and close to 200 teams from around the globe, all during a challenging period for cryptocurrencies. Following this tremendous success, Bitget's innovative rebranding campaign and 5th Anniversary celebration have positioned KCGI 2023 as a significant step forward, symbolizing Bitget's transformation into a dynamic, diverse, and vibrant cryptocurrency exchange.

KCGI 2023 represents more than just a competition; it serves as a tribute to intelligent trading. As participants immerse themselves in this thrilling trading event, they will tap into Bitget's advanced platform's full potential, utilizing the capabilities of social trading, derivatives, and engaging educational activities. This rapidly expanding cryptocurrency exchange provides an unmatched trading experience, enabling traders to excel and adapt within the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

"At Bitget, we believe in fostering a dynamic and diverse cryptocurrency exchange, and KCGI represents another step towards achieving that vision," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "We look forward to witnessing the enthusiasm and talent of our global trading community as we embark on this exhilarating journey together," she added.

As Bitget marks its fifth anniversary, the company has introduced a range of exciting initiatives and partnerships alongside KCGI 2023. Bitget is in the midst of a significant transformation, focusing on its rebranding efforts centered on the "Trade smarter" ethos. This reflects the company's dedication to equipping traders with intelligently-crafted tools. These endeavors underscore Bitget's steadfast commitment to growth, innovation, and prioritizing its customers in the world of cryptocurrency.

