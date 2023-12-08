Bitget lists JITO (JTO) in the Solana Ecosystem Zone

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is thrilled to announce the listing of JTO tokens from the Jito ecosystem of liquid staking built on Solana blockchain. The JTO governance tokens have recently been airdropped to its users. To introduce more utility, Bitget has listed the token on its platform, which is available to trade from 8th December, 3AM (UTC) and Spot Grid Trading will go live within 24 hours after the listing.

The Jito ecosystem solves the MEV issues with its underlying blockchain. Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) is the value that can be extracted on blockchains by validators and network participants by re-ordering, inserting, or censoring transactions. Jitos is building a high-performance infrastructure for Solana, making liquid staking easier.

Jito Foundation offers a solution to the MEV problems with the Jito-Solana validator client, which enables more efficient MEV extraction and better rewards for stakers. By staking JitoSOL or choosing validators running the Jito-Solana software, Solana users can contribute to a more efficient and healthy network while also maximizing their staking rewards.

"The constant development in blockchain technology has emerged new solutions to solve a multitude of existing problems in the crypto space. Jito enables flexibility for DeFi users and provides liquidity to token holders. At Bitget, we're providing an efficient platform to access high potential projects that are building next-gen crypto products," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

As a prominent player in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, Bitget continues to expand its offerings, providing a diverse range of assets and features to cater to the evolving needs of its global user base. Over the past year, Bitget has significantly enriched its range of tokens listed. From a variety of DeFi to AI and Social platforms, the innovation zone bolsters high potential projects.

The addition of JTO further enriches Bitget's 600+ token offerings, providing users with more choices for building diverse and dynamic cryptocurrency portfolios.

