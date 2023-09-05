Bitget Partners Up With Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, MUJ in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Bitget, the leading crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has forged a strategic partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) at Manipal University Jaipur. Together, they are set to embark on an exciting journey to foster crypto education and trading prowess among students with a trading competition on Bitget platform.

IEEE Student Branch, Manipal University Jaipur, is a dynamic group of individuals passionate about promoting awareness and knowledge of various cutting-edge technologies, including blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Bitget, a prominent name in the crypto sphere, is committed to supporting and advancing the crypto ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to partner with IEEE MUJ to bring crypto education and trading experiences to the next generation of leaders. This initiative aligns perfectly with Bitget's mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

The core of this collaboration is a thrilling crypto trading competition aimed at IEEE students, which is expected to draw participation from over 900 enthusiastic students on campus. Scheduled to kick off on September 4th and run through to September 10th, this competition is designed to provide students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in crypto trading.

During the competition, students will have the chance to learn the ins and outs of crypto trading from seasoned professionals on the Bitget platform. They will then put their newly acquired knowledge to the test through simulated trades, using demo accounts.

This competition provides the enticing chance to win rewards in the form of crypto tokens. Students who achieve the best result from their demo trading endeavors will be rewarded with a prizepool of tokens as a recognition of their trading skills and acumen.

This partnership between Bitget and IEEE Student Branch, Manipal University Jaipur, marks a significant milestone in the crypto education landscape in India. It not only highlights the growing interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies among students but also underscores Bitget's commitment to empowering the next generation of crypto enthusiasts.

For more information about Bitget and its initiatives, please join the community.

IEEE MUJ students can sign up here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn |Discord

For media inquiries, please contact:

Simran Alphonso

simran@bitget.com

media@bitget.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201365/Bitget_IEEE.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor