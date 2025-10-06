BITS Pilani and CERT-In Conclude Inaugural Batch of Landmark Cybersecurity Professional Development Course, Strengthening National Security

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6: The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, through its Center for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS), successfully concluded its inaugural Professional Development Course in Cybersecurity. The in-person valedictory function was held on September 13th at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, celebrating the achievements of 90 professionals from key national security and defence sectors. The eight-week online course, a collaborative effort with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and the technology partner, M/S Rapifuzz Private Limited, saw overwhelming participation from organizations, including DRDO labs, ISRO centers, the Indian Armed Forces, Defence Public Sector Units and various industries.

The course was structured into eight comprehensive modules, culminating in a capstone project on live cybersecurity topics. The curriculum was designed to equip professionals with the expertise to identify, mitigate, and respond to cyber threats effectively. The teaching methodology involved an inter-campus effort, with professors from the Computer Science departments of four BITS Pilani campuses (Pilani, Goa, Dubai, and Hyderabad) delivering the content. The technology partner, M/S Rapifuzz Private Limited, handled the online lab activities on the state-of-the-art Cyberkshetra platform. In addition, five guest lectures were arranged, featuring talks by industry experts and the Director of CERT-In on important, current topics in the field.

The valedictory function was graced by several eminent personalities, underscoring the course's strategic importance. Dignitaries present included Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO Chairman and Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Member of National Security Board; Sri U. Raja Babu, Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems, DRDO; Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In; Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area; and Sri Mohit Gopal Rampal, Founder and CEO, Rapifuzz Pvt Ltd. Also in attendance from the institute were Prof. Soumyo Mukherji, Director of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus; Prof. Sounak Roy, Dean of Research and Innovation (Institute-wide); and Prof. M. Rama Manohara Babu, Head of CRENS.

Speaking at the event, the dignitaries lauded BITS Pilani's initiative, emphasizing the critical need for upskilling working professionals in the cybersecurity domain to counter evolving threats. They were particularly impressed with the broad participation from across the country, showcasing a nationwide commitment to cyber resilience.

Celebrating Innovation and Expertise

A highlight of the event was the recognition of top performers. Among the twelve teams that undertook capstone projects on contemporary cybersecurity topics, the three best teams were awarded with certificates and mementos. Their projects demonstrated a deep understanding of live cybersecurity challenges and offered innovative solutions. Following the awards, all the participants were presented with their qualifying certificates by the dignitaries.

The program also featured a vibrant industry engagement session. Representatives from four leading cybersecurity firmsRapifuzz Pvt Ltd, Globals Inc, Ramognee Technologies Pvt Ltd, and CSCC Labs Pvt Limitedshowcased their latest products and services. The companies also set up interactive stalls, providing a platform for participants to network and explore cutting-edge technologies.

The day concluded with a tour of BITS Pilani's state-of-the-art labs, including the Dynamic lab, Digital Twin lab, MEMS, Microfluids and Nano Electronic Lab and Cybersecurity lab, offering participants a glimpse into the institute's advanced research facilities.

Announcing the Second Batch

Following the overwhelming success of this inaugural batch, CRENS, BITS Pilani, in collaboration with its technology partner Rapifuzz Pvt Ltd, is delighted to announce the launch of the second batch of the Professional Development Course in Cybersecurity. Registrations for the new batch are scheduled to open in December-January.

About BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani is an Institution of Eminence recognized for pioneering educational paradigms. Its Center for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) focuses on a multi-disciplinary approach to address national security needs, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of research and innovation across all BITS Pilani campuses.

About CERT-In

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is the national agency for incident response under Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000. It operates a 24x7 Help Desk to provide timely responses to cybersecurity incidents and offers security quality management services.

About Rapifuzz Private Limited

Rapifuzz is a leading cybersecurity company specializing in cutting-edge products and solutions. Its expertise lies in developing advanced tools and platforms for vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and cybersecurity training. Rapifuzz's Cyberkshetra platform, a state-of-the-art cyber range, provides realistic training environments for cybersecurity professionals.

