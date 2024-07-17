Biz2X Achieves Global Recognition for Exceptional Growth and Innovation in Fintech

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 17: Biz2X, a leading digital lending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and a subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has become a disruptive force in the fintech ecosystem, both in India and globally. Known for its innovative approach to business lending, the company has made significant strides in the business lending landscape. To solidify its position as a trusted platform in the fintech industry, Biz2X has recently been featured in prestigious rankings and has received multiple accolades.

Biz2X has prominently featured in the Financial Times' 2024 list of "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies," achieving an impressive revenue growth rate of 218% from 2019 to 2022. This recognition places Biz2X among the top 200 companies globally, highlights its rapid expansion and significant contributions to digital lending. Additionally, Biz2Credit and Biz2X were honored in Inc.'s 2023 "Best in Business Awards," recognized in the Financial Services category for "Business Products & Services." The platform's second consecutive inclusion in CNBC's World Top 250 Fintech Companies in the "Alternate Finance" category further highlights its global impact and leadership in financial technology.

To create a supportive workplace culture, the company has recently been awarded the prestigious "Great Place to Work" certification for three consecutive years, which highlights its dedication to employee well-being, diversity, and inclusion.

On achieving this kind of global recognition, Rohit Arora, Co-founder and CEO, Biz2Credit and Biz2X, said, "Biz2X is committed to driving transformative change in business lending. This acknowledgement on a global stage is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. As an Indian firm, we take immense pride in reshaping our country's financial landscape and equipping banks with cutting-edge technology to better serve businesses. Our advanced digital lending solutions empower financial institutions to adapt to evolving business needs, creating growth and economic resilience. This global recognition inspires us to continue delivering excellence and innovation in the fintech industry."

In June 2022, Biz2X introduced Maadhyam, an AI/ML-backed middleware platform that bridges lenders and borrowers, accelerating financial inclusion for SMEs in India. The company remains dedicated to catalyzing positive change in India's financial sector while expanding its global presence in digital lending. The company recently opened offices in UAE and KSA and moved into a new 44,000 sq. ft. office space in Noida. These offices will serve as Global Capability Centers (GCCs) for sales, support, and implementation teams, ensuring personalized attention and prompt response to the unique requirements of clients in each region.

