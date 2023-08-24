Biz2X Hosts 5th Edition of Frontiers of Digital Finance Roundtable in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugran (Haryana) [India], August 24: Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit and a prominent digital lending SaaS platform in India, organized the fifth edition of Frontiers of Digital Finance Roundtable at Radisson in Gurugram. This highly anticipated event gathered influential leaders from various industries to share their perspectives on the theme, “Empowering inclusive and responsible digital lending ecosystem”.

The fifth successful edition of the Frontiers of Digital Finance Roundtable was marked by the valuable insights and experiences shared by various industry leaders including spokespeople from MagicBricks, IndiaMART, Agrizy and Metalbook among others. The discussions revolved around the challenges and opportunities for digital aggregators in the dynamic digital lending ecosystem.

The need of robust risk management and prudent borrower selection were highlighted by comprehensive discussion around tackling fraud and bolstering credit uptake, the assimilation of customer behavior data to refine customer profiles. The experts further emphasised on the industry’s demand for improved technological infrastructure and collaborative dialogue between lenders and governmental bodies to devise policy amendments safeguarding privacy concerns.

Sharing his views on the company’s initiative, Vineet Tyagi, Head of India Operations and Global CTO, Biz2Credit and Biz2X, said, “Complexities within the evolving digital lending landscape necessitate collaborative strategies and innovative solutions from industry experts. The Frontiers of Digital Finance Roundtable provides the industry leaders an opportunity to exchange valuable insights and experiences, paving the way for future advancements in financial technology and inclusive lending practices. We are committed to fostering partnerships and collaborations that will enhance our services and enable financial inclusion in the country.”

Putting forth his views while moderating the roundtable, Mandar Kagade - Founder & Principal, Blackdot Public Policy Advisors, said, “Addressing the large MSME credit gap is key to reaching the $5 trillion economy ambition. The FDF conference is a great way to foster innovation and co-create solutions for the most pressing challenges in SME lending such as limited technological and credit penetration, the absence of substantial credit histories, high credit insurance premiums, and the need for comprehensive risk assessment methodologies ultimately propelling the MSME lending towards sustainable growth and enabling financial inclusion.“

Launched in June 2022, the Biz2X Maadhyam platform, renowned for its SME loan sourcing and enablement as a service, has already garnered immense support from Indian fintech market. Maadhyam, serves as a bridge between lenders and borrowers, accelerating financial inclusion for SMEs in India.

As part of its ongoing efforts to drive innovation in the industry, Biz2X plans to organize similar events every month in Delhi and other cities.

