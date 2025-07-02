Biz2X to Power KreditVenture's Digital Lending with its Next-Gen End-to-End AI-Enabled Platform

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 2: Biz2X, a global SaaS lending platform and subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has announced the onboarding of KreditVenture, a fast-growing new age NBFC in India to offer its AI-powered digital lending platform. With this development, Biz2X will equip the NBFC with an end-to-end digital lending product suite embedded with state-of-the-art and first of its kind AI capabilities for faster, consistent and intelligent credit distribution.

With its aggressive growth plans, KreditVenture will deploy Biz2X's AI enabled solutions to scale up their LAP, Used Commercial Vehicle Finance, and Used Car Loans Finance.

KreditVenture will benefit from Biz2X's groundbreaking AI-led solutions, including the Agentic AI Bot for automating credit underwriting and loan sanctions, thereby improving their turnaround time by over 50%. Biz2X's proprietary alternate scoring model - the Biz Analyzer, will offer KreditVenture a superior and more accurate assessment of applications where traditional underwriting is challenging due to lack of information.

Biz2X's groundbreaking solution, the Digital Site Visit application will lead to significant reduction in operational and customer acquisition costs arising out of field, collateral, and site visits. More importantly, it will eliminate frauds related to site visit, the bottlenecks created due to delays in site visit and improve the turnaround time of processing loan applications.

Mr. Saif Hasan, Founder and CEO of KreditVenture, said, "There is a Strategic Shift towards Secured Lending in India and digitisation will be the key differentiator. With ground breaking new age AI suite of Biz2X, we will leverage the technological edge in our high touch and high-tech model as we serve India's credit needs. Their AI-powered digital lending platform will enhance our underwriting capabilities, enable faster, data-led credit decisions, optimize costs, and scale with confidence as we remain committed to empowering Bharat with access to credit."

Mr. Rohit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Biz2Credit and Biz2X, said, "KreditVenture's vision to adopt next-gen AI-enabled lending technology aligns seamlessly with our mission to revolutionize lending in India. As the digital lending landscape undergoes a paradigm shift with AI at its core, our advanced platform will empower KreditVenture to move beyond static financial data and adopt intelligent, scalable, and inclusive lending infrastructure that is built on end-to-end automation and real-time decisioning."

The partnership is another step forward in strengthening Biz2X's growing footprint as a strategic technology partner in India, for digitizing and scaling lending operations for financial institutions and highlights the increasing demand for integrated, AI-powered digital lending solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor