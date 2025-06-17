BizHelp Crosses 10,000 Tender Submissions, Empowering Indian Businesses in Public Procurement

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: In a significant milestone for the government procurement ecosystem, BizHelp Technology & Advisory has successfully crossed 10,000 tender submissions through its platform, marking a major step in its mission to empower Indian businesses to confidently engage with public sector opportunities.

The achievement reflects the growing trust that enterprisesespecially MSMEsare placing in BizHelp's technology-enabled approach, particularly through its flagship platform, Bidhelp Designed to simplify and streamline the public procurement process, Bidhelp has become an essential tool for thousands of Indian businesses aiming to participate in tenders from various government departments, PSUs, and ministries.

"This milestone is not just a numberit represents the hard work, faith, and collaboration of businesses across India who are stepping into the government marketplace with renewed confidence," said Amit, Founder of BizHelp. "From day one, our goal has been to reduce the complexity and cost of bidding, and we're proud to be making that vision a reality at scale."

Bidhelp allows businesses to discover relevant tenders, manage compliance documents, track deadlines, and receive real-time alertsall from a single dashboard. The platform also includes smart tools for bid planning, historical tender analysis, and post-bid support, ensuring users have an edge in every step of the process.

The platform's user base has grown steadily over the past year, with clients ranging from first-time bidders to large enterprises. Bidhelp team has also grown in parallel, with mass hiring drives underway to meet rising demand and to provide personalized assistance to its expanding client base.

With this momentum, Bidhelp now aims to double the number of submissions in the coming year and deepen its presence across more states and sectors. The company's broader vision includes making public procurement accessible and transparent for every Indian entrepreneurno matter their size or sector.

As government tenders continue to present a massive opportunity for private players, milestones like these reaffirm the need for strong, tech-enabled allies like Bidhelp in helping businesses unlock new revenue streams and long-term growth.

