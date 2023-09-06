Bizox Media Network organized ‘Leaders Awards 2023, felicitated Top Companies & Individuals

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], September 6: Recently, Bizox Media Network, a premier and foremost organization based in India organized the ‘Leaders Awards 2023’.

Bizox Media Network successfully conducted the “Leaders Awards 2023” at Hotel Ashok Hotel, New Delhi. Business Leaders from various fields were honoured for their extra-ordinary deeds in their respective fields by ShyamJaju, (Indian Politician & Ex-National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party), JualOram (Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha & Former Union Cabinet Minister, Tribal Affairs), Mahesh Verma (Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson), Sanjeev Aren sir (His highness, Consulate General, Republic of Haithi), Alexander Zhytko(First Secretary, Embassy of Belarus), ThabangKholumo (Chargéed'Affairs, Embassy of Lesotho), Anish Kumar (President of Bizox Media Network & Director of I-Novate Technology Ltd.) It was indeed a privilege for Bizox Team to conduct the award event in her precious presence.

The idea and objective behind organizing the ‘Leaders Awards 2023’ was to appreciate, recognize and honour the unique, innovative and emerging companies based in India that have significantly contributed towards the betterment of the economy. The achievers were selected after an in-depth analysis by the jury and were picked from various sectors such as Internal Communications, Public Relations, Advertisement and much more. Additionally, the award ceremony ensured the hard work of leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals were acknowledged and given their due respect

Education:

Aditya Jhunjhunwala (Co-Founder & Co-Lead of Enterprise India, Maharashtra) for Achieving “Education Training & Jobs Enterprise of The Year”–Education

Dr Pulak Chandra Devnath (Associate Professor of Government Kamala Nagar College, Mizoram) for Achieving “Education Excellence Award”

Dr. Davish Jain (Chairman of Prestige Education Foundation, Madhya Pradesh) for Achieving “Chairman of The Year”–Education

Dr. Akhil Scaria (Director of Jyothi School [ICSE], Karnataka) For Achieving “Entrepreneur of The Year” - Primary Education

Dr S Hasini (Karnataka) for Achieving “Youngest Educationist Kid of The Year”

Vinay Chaudhry (Chief Executive Officer of Worldwide Educonnect Inc, Delhi) for Achieving “Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Year” - Education

Syed Sameer Ali (Teacher of Jahan Tutorials and Foundation, Chhattisgarh) For Achieving “Inspiring Youth Enterprise Award” - Education

M/s TCH Eduserv Pvt. Ltd., Saurav jha (Director) For Achieving “Best Institute of The Year”- Competitive Exams(Bihar).

Information Technology:

Pratik Ambalal Jain (Advisory Business Analyst of Ascent Cyber Solutions, Maharashtra) for Achieving “Most Promising Business Analyst of The Year”- IT & BPM

Manoj Suryadevara (Staff Product Manager of Walmart Global Tech, United States) For Achieving“Most Admired Leader of The Year” - Information Technology (United States)

Uday Pitambare (Co-Founder of Brewapps LLC, United States) For Achieving “Emerging Leader of The Year”- IT Services (United States)

Sandeep Rangineni (Data Test Engineer of Pluto TV, United States) For Achieving “Most Promising IT Leader of The Year” - Information Technology (United States)

M/s Tathaavam Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanish Raheja (Managing Director) For Achieving “Digital Innovation Enterprise of The Year” – Information Technology (Maharashtra)

M/s Indigloo Softwares Pvt. Ltd., Abhishek Kumar (Co-founder) For Achieving “Business Excellence in Cyber Security & AI Technology” - Maharashtra

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Sanjeev Jain (Managing Director of Sangini Herbals, Madhya Pradesh) for Achieving “Entrepreneur of The Year” - Herbal & Ayurveda

K. Narender Reddy (Chief Executive Officer of Natural Remedies, Karnataka) for Achieving “Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Year” - Animal Healthcare

Dr. Manoj Kumarfor Achieving “Best Interventional Cardiologist of The Year” – Healthcare

Dr. Prakhar singh (Co-Founder & Head of Clinical Division of Fliplife180 Pvt. Ltd., Delhi) For Achieving “Social & Healthcare Entrepreneur of The Year”

M/s Comex Pharma, Paramjeet Singh (Managing Director) For Achieving “Trusted and Best Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Haryana” (Haryana)

Professional Services:

Nupur Ajay Jain (Advocate, Maharashtra) For achieving “Inspiring Youth Enterprise Award” – Law

Dr. Chikkala Venugopal Rao (Chief Executive Officer of Verch Consulting LLP, Andhra Pradesh) For Achieving “Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Year” - Human Resources Services

Alok Misra (Founder & Managing Partner of Alok Misra & Co, Delhi) For Achieving “Chartered Accountant of The Year”

M/s Agile Security Force Training Academy, Dr. V R K Rao (Chairman) For Achieving “Best Private Security Training Academy” (Telangana)

M/s Global PCCS Pvt. Ltd., Prabhakar B (Founder and Chief Executive Officer) For Achieving “Leading Company of The Year” - Professional Services (Karnataka)

M/s Majesty Legal Services, Akash Gupta (Proprietor) For Achieving ​“Business Excellence in Legal Services​” (Delhi)

Rajju Kumar (Dy Director of Factories, Chhattisgarh) For Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award - Professional Services

Startup:

Diksha Chhillar (Founder of Aethleti Circle LLP, Haryana) For Achieving “Young Entrepreneur of The Year” - Sports & Fitness

Dr Arif Habib (Director of Global Ideaz Co, Jharkhand) For Achieving “International Sales Enterprise of The Year” - Marketing

M/s Indinese Global Pvt Ltd​ (Nomoq.in), Pratap R Sahoo (Director) For Achieving “Innovative StartUp of The Year”- B2B Marketplace-Metals(Delhi)

M/s Bundela Corp Private Limited, Abhay Singh (Managing Director) For Achieving “Most Innovative & Fastest Growing Company of The Year” - E-Vehicle (Uttar Pradesh)

M/s Sewa Grih Rin Limited, Shruti Gonsalves (Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer) For Achieving “Most Emerging Financial Company of The Year” – Finance (Haryana)

M/s Wealth Concepts, Sonal Saraswat (Founder) For Achieving “Startup Company of The Year” - Banking & Financial Services (Delhi)

M/s Nabh Industries, Nabh Sharma (Owner) For Achieving “New Enterprise of The Year” –Manufacturing (Rajasthan)

Transportation & Logistics:

Anulakshmi Sugumar (Director of PRR Tour & Cabs Pvt. Ltd., Tamil Nadu) For Achieving “Enterprise Women of The Year” - Transportation Services

M/s SRBS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD., Raj Balraj Srivastav (General Manager) For Achieving Best Logistic Services Provider of The Year (Maharashtra)

M/s PRR Travels, D. Sugumar (Partner) For Achieving Enterprise of The Year - Transportation Services (Tamil Nadu)

M/s EXPEDITE IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED, Rajesh Kumar (Managing Director) For Achieving Enterprise Excellence of The Year - International Freight Forwarding (Uttar Pradesh)

Manufacturing - Chemicals & Fertilizers

M/s Prathista Enterprises, K.S.N Murthy (Managing Partner) For Achieving Enterprise Excellence of The Year - Organic Fertilizers (Telangana)

M/s Bharatbuild Conchem Solutions, Srimanta Mishra (Director) Fastest Growing Chemical Company of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)

Manufacturing-Textile

M/s Welspun Flooring Limited, Utpal Haldar (Unit Head) For Achieving Most Innovative Company of The Year - Flooring Textiles (Telangana)

Oil and Gas

M/s Ravindra Air products Pvt. Ltd., M Sidhardh Reddy (Managing Director) For Achieving Fastest Growing Manufacturer & Distributor of Industrial Medical Gases - Oil & Gas (Telangana)

Raju Prem Ahuja (Proprietor of Bangalore Industrial Oils, Karnataka) For Achieving Excellence in Sales of Petroleum Products

Media & Entertainment:

M/s NoBaFlix, Dipti Prasad (Founder) For Achieving Not for Profit Organization of the Year(Haryana)

M/s Pixelleyes, John Bosco (Managing Director) For Achieving Most Emerging Company of The Year - Media & Entertainment (Maharashtra)

Hospitality:

M/s Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Khalid (Owner) For Achieving Best Mughlai Restaurant of The Decade (Maharashtra)

M/s VM Global Services Private Limited, Saurabh Kumar Bhaskar (Chief Executive Officer) For Achieving New Enterprise of The Year - Visa & Immigration (Delhi)

M/s The Pacific Holiday World, Rehan Akhtar (Founder & CEO) For Achieving Best Company of The Year - Hospitality Services (Delhi)

Advertising & Marketing

Prof. Vijay Malhotra (Marketing Head of Marg ERP Limited, Delhi) For Achieving Leader of The Year - Advertising & Marketing

M/s Jamure, Ranjit Patil (Managing Director) For Achieving Most Emerging Media Branding & Digital Marketing Company of The Year (Maharashtra)

Agriculture:

Ram Chandra Gupta (Chief Executive Officer of Growfast Planttech Limited, Uttar Pradesh) For Achieving Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Year - Agro Chemical/ Agroforestry

Gyanendra Bahadur Singh (Managing Director of Grow fast Organic Diamond Pvt. Ltd., Uttar Pradesh) For Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award – Agroforestry/ Horticulture Crops

Engineering & Construction:

Ranjit Patil (Managing Director of 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra) For Achieving Entrepreneur of The Year- 3D Architectural Visualization & Walkthrough Production

Kandarp Thakkar (Partner of Map Earthscapes LLP, Maharashtra) For Achieving Most Innovative Leader of The Year - Constructions

Automobile:

Jitin Sharma (Managing Director of KR Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Haryana) For Achieving Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Year - Automobile Components

Sandeep Sinha (National Business Head of EMotorad (Inkodop Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra) for Achieving Most Influential Industry Leader – Biking

Social Services:

Charanjeev Malhotra (Social Worker, Delhi) For Achieving Corona Warrior of The Decade

Sport, Fitness & Wellness:

Acharya Prem ji (Astrologer & Motivational Speaker, Madhya Pradesh) For Achieving Best Astrologer & Motivational Speaker of The Year

Gopal Dash Baghel (Director of Council of College Sports Premier League in India, Maharashtra) For Achieving Emerging Personality of The Year - Sports & Fitness

Shweta Sharma (International Para Athelete, Uttar Pradesh) For Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award - Indian Para Athletic

Fashion & Lifestyle:

M/s Rebanta Design and Sourcing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (JUSTIN WHYTE), Dr Raj Kamboj ( Managing Director) For Achieving Brand of The Year - Women's Fashion

Apurva Agarwal (Director of Outre Couture, Uttar Pradesh) For Achieving Entrepreneur of The Year - Fashion & Lifestyle

Anish Kumar, (President), Kaushal Singh, and AvinashKapri, (Managing Directors) elaborated the aim and the objective behind organizing the “Leaders Awards 2023. Through this event, they seek to recognize the innovative and emerging companies in India and honour their outstanding performance and contribution to the economy. The achievers were selected from different categories that covered everything from internal communications to public relations. With such a scope, the Leaders Awards 2023 ensure that achievements in all fields are acknowledged.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor