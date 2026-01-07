BJOI Conducts India's Largest International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Seminar & Belt Examination

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 7: The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Organisation India (BJOI) successfully conducted its first-ever international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training seminars in India, under the guidance of Mestre Miko Hytonen, Founder of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Organisation International, Spain.

The international seminar series began in November 2025 at Shivamoga, Karnataka, and subsequently covered Mumbai, Maharashtra; Pune, Maharashtra; Surat, Gujarat; Ahemdabad, Gujarat; Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; Siliguri, West Bengal; and Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Across these cities, over 10,000 students were imparted Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Organisation India (BJOI) was established in April 2024 under the leadership of Founder Hanshi Mehul Vora (9th Dan Red Belt, Karate Japan) and Sensei Megha Vora. Today, BJOI has 25 active clubs across 25 cities in India, making it the largest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu organisation in the country.

National Senior Training Camp & Belt Examination

A Senior Training Camp and Belt Examination was conducted from 26th to 31st December 2025 at Shri Sant Shri Rajamaji Ashram, Shikarpura, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The camp witnessed participation from over 275 senior martial artists and black belt holders from Karate, Kudo, Kickboxing, and other martial arts, representing 32 States and Union Territories of India.

The training and belt grading were conducted by *Mestre Miko Hytonen.

Belt Promotions

108 members awarded White Belt - 1 Stripe

68 members awarded White Belt - 2 Stripes

10 members awarded White Belt - 3 Stripes

5 members awarded White Belt - 4 Stripes

Hanshi Mehul Vora and Sensei Megha Vora were awarded the Blue Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Official BJOI Club Licenses Awarded

Official BJOI India & Spain licenses were awarded to representatives from the following cities and states:

Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra - Jatin Naik, Mehul Dedhia, Vipul Suru, Jasmine Makwana, Abhishek Thakar

Jodhpur (Headquarters), Rajasthan - Aruna Patel

Mumbai City, Maharashtra - Sanjay Shintre

Shivamoga, Karnataka - Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Ibrahim

Solan, Himachal Pradesh - Ajay Jaswal

Thane, Maharashtra - Bhagirath Surag

Surat, Gujarat - Vispy Kharadi, Zidan Kharadi

Pune, Maharashtra - Arvind More

Sivasagar, Assam - Mosengfa Gogoi

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - Shashidhar

Durg, Chhattisgarh - Raja Kaushal

Jodhpur, Rajasthan - Raj Bangar

Cuttack, Odisha - Nitai Guin

Ahmedabad, Gujarat - Pravin Jadhav

Navsari, Gujarat - Priyank Rana, Sarupa Rana

Rangareddy, Telangana - Aniket Tipnis

Siliguri, West Bengal - Sahadev Burman

Bengaluru, Karnataka - Amruth Patel

Sagar, Madhya Pradesh - Mohd. Aijaz

Erode, Tamil Nadu - P. Suresh

Udaipur, Rajasthan - Rajendra Charan

Gurugram, Haryana - Subhash

Delhi, NCT of Delhi - Prateek Kumar

Namakkal, Tamil Nadu - Sheikh Abdulla

Historic Achievement

This event stands as the largest international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu seminar, belt examination, and training camp ever conducted in India, firmly establishing BJOI as the leading organisation promoting Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu across the nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor