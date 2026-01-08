BJP credits PM Modi’s vision as India estimated to grow 7.4 pc in FY26; Oppn calls economy ‘dead’

New Delhi, Jan 8 As India’s economy is estimated to grow at 7.4 per cent in the financial year 2025–26, the BJP on Thursday attributed the projected growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and hard work. However, Opposition parties dismissed the claims, asserting that the ground reality paints a very different picture and alleging that the economy is in distress.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that despite global challenges and uncertainties, India continues to make rapid progress under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“Despite tariff tensions, global instability, Operation Sindoor, and anti-India campaigns based on lies and misinformation run by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on both international and domestic platforms, India is moving ahead at a strong pace. This growth rate reflects Prime Minister Modi’s vision and hard work,” he said.

Chugh further said that the Prime Minister has provided significant relief to the people through reforms in GST slabs and Income Tax.

“The country witnessed two occasions to celebrate Diwali due to economic relief and prosperity. Now, no one can stop India from becoming Aatmanirbhar and achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

The Opposition, however, strongly countered the BJP’s claims.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that while GDP growth figures may appear encouraging, they do not reflect the lived reality of ordinary citizens. “GDP growth is one thing, but the condition of the poor and common people is entirely different. There is a huge gap between these figures and reality. The pockets of the poor are empty, people are distressed, and common citizens are suffering,” he said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed similar concerns, questioning the government’s narrative of economic strength.

“Such claims usually surface at the beginning or end of the year and tend to sensationalise the situation. If the economy is truly strong, why was the NREGA ratio reduced from 90:10 to 60:40? Why is inflation rising, unemployment increasing, and small and medium industries shutting down?” he asked.

He further alleged that the government’s claims were disconnected from reality.

“If everything is so rosy, why does the reality appear so grim? The truth is something else. The reality is that India’s economy is dead,” Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, in nominal terms, GDP is estimated to rise 8.0 per cent in FY26. The first advance estimate of GDP was keenly awaited as the government takes this into account for Budget 2026 policy decisions.

The real Gross Value Added (GVA) is projected to rise 7.3 per cent in FY26 and services sector remains the key growth engine, according to MoSPI.

