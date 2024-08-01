BJP Leader Dhirendra Raghav Calls for Rajasthan’s Development

New Delhi (India) August 1 : In a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi, BJP leader and industrialist Dhirendra Raghav is pursuing with vigor the cause of development for Rajasthan in many different sectors.

Raghav met Dilip Sanghani chairman IFFCO to discuss agricultural development in the state of Rajasthan. He emphasized the timely distribution of fertilizers like urea, DAP, and NPK for getting better yields of crops. Further, he pointed out to Raghav some of IFFCO’s works in the areas of agricultural education, organic farming, water management, and community development programs. End.

The other was with Union Minister Ajay Tamta, where Raghav discussed the issue of work expedition on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway. He impressed upon him the need to get the said project completed at the earliest, as commuters were still facing serious travel miseries.

Raghav also met Tourism Minister gajendra Singh Shekhawat to bring the latter up to date on efforts being done for the state’s tourism sector. This ranged from proposals seeking financial assistance for tourism projects and infrastructure development to marketing of tourist destinations and heritage conservation. Raghav highlighted the immense potential of eco-tourism and use of technology in making the state more attractive to tourists.

Those were some of the means through which Dhirendra Raghav has expressed an intense sense of commitment towards the holistic development of Rajasthan, with an emphases on agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism as thrust sectors for the economic growth of the state.

