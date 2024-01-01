BJP Leader Dr. SG Suryah Honors Hygiene Workers With Royal Dinner in South Chennai

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 1: In a heartwarming and commendable gesture, Dr SG Suryah, the BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary, extended his appreciation to hygiene workers in South Chennai and its surrounding regions. These unsung heroes, who had shown remarkable dedication, especially in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, were honored with an extravagant dinner, marking their invaluable service.

This noble initiative, held on December 30, 2023, was a collaborative effort between the NaMo Foundation, led by SG Suryah, and the non-profit organization "Aram Seya Virumbu." The event took place at the Kabali marriage hall in Velachery, Chennai, and went beyond just a grand dinner.

In addition to the sumptuous feast, over 150 hygiene workers were felicitated and provided with essential food kits, including rice, pulses, oil, sugar, and more, ensuring their well-being beyond the event.

The evening's highlight was the impeccable arrangement of the dinner and the regal treatment accorded to the hygiene workers. A stunning display of over 70 throne-like seats awaited the guests, who were seated in a manner reminiscent of royalty. The food was presented on beautifully embellished plates, resting on holders shaped like peacocks, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the occasion.

The mouth-watering dinner menu featured an array of dishes, including Dry Gulab Jamun, Paruppu Payasam, Chappathi, Paneer Butter Masala, Vegetable Biryani, Onion-Curd Raita, and a variety of traditional South Indian delicacies like Sambar, Rasam, Vathakozhambu, Bean-Carrot Poriyal, Potato-Peas Sabji, accompanied by pickles and Appalam. To wash it all down, buttermilk was served, with a delightful serving of ice cream to conclude the meal.

The hygiene workers were deeply touched and overwhelmed by this extraordinary gesture of appreciation.

Rani, a hygiene worker residing in Kannagi Nagar, conveyed her emotions, stating, "During the cyclone, we couldn't even get milk and essential food items. Even drinking water got contaminated. But sir and his team were the first ones to reach our area with food, water and other supplies. Those who had come during elections, were nowhere to be seen when we needed them the most."

She further added "We don't want sympathy. We just want people to treat us as equals and value us. I will forever be grateful to Suryah sir for treating us so royally and giving us dignity."

Dr. Suryah stated, "This is an event that will be etched in my heart forever. The happiness in their eyes filled mine with tears. I understood one thing. They do the most toughest jobs every day. Some of their homes had been severely damaged in floods. Yet they were the ones who were toiling in the streets. That sacrifice cannot be compensated by providing cash or relief materials. I wanted to thank them in some way that they will remember for a long time. And what better way than to treat them like emperors with sumptuous food."

Earlier, Dr. Suryah had felicitated some of the hygiene workers in South Chennai by conducting a padha pooja for them.

This heartwarming event serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of recognizing and appreciating those who tirelessly serve our communities. It exemplifies how a simple act of gratitude can go a long way in fostering unity and compassion in society.

