BJP promises money to Jharkhand women, LPG gas at discounts, stipends to unemployed graduates

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 3 : In its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, the BJP on Sunday announced it will provide Rs 2,100 every month to all the women in their bank accounts if voted to power.

The manifesto was launched in the state capital Ranchi in the presence of Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah.

The BJP also mentioned in its manifesto that it will provide LPG cylinders to all families at Rs 500 per unit and promised two units free of cost annually.

Further, the party promised to create as many as 5 lakh job opportunities and provide an additional 287,500 government jobs.

"Free LPG gas cylinders will be given on Diwali and Rakshabandhan and the (other) cylinders will be given for Rs 500. Five lakh employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Jharkhand," Amit Shah said at the manifesto launch programme.

The manifesto documents mention that the BJP government will provide 150,000 of the promised government jobs in just a year.

The party further promised Rs 2,000 to all the graduate youth who are struggling to start a professional. The stipends will be for a period of two years.

In the education sector, BJP party promised the people of Jharkhand it would ensure free of cost education for all girl children, from kindergarten until their post-graduation.

For the farming community, the BJP party promised to buy paddy for Rs 3,100 per quintal. The money would be directly sent to farmers' bank accounts in just 24 hours of procurement.

Also, it promised to increase the irrigation area in the state threefold by 2030.

Further, Arhar Dal and Mahua will be included under the MSP programme.

Elections for 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

