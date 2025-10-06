B.L. Kashyap announces 'The Wizard Program' a 15-month transformative journey to shape the next generation of future ready leaders

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: B.L. Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK), one of India's leading names in construction and civil engineering, has re-launched its flagship "BLK Wizards Program," a 15-month transformative journey designed to shape entry level engineers into future ready leaders.

The latest cohort brings together 120+ young civil engineers who will undergo a rigorous development cycle blending technical training, leadership readiness, and on-ground exposure. With new batches inducted after each graduation, the Wizards Program will serve as a sustained talent pipeline for the company. Notably, the top 15% high-performers will be placed on an accelerated growth trajectory, with specialised opportunities mapped for their future within BLK.

Commenting on the re-launch, Ms. Shruti Kashyap Choudhari, Director - Projects & Strategy, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, "With the BLK Wizards Program, we are redefining how young engineers are nurtured, closing the gap between theory and practical site requirements that no university can fully impart. This initiative goes beyond conventional training by combining on-ground experience, technical proficiency, and leadership developmentto build a generation of professionals who will not just deliver projects, but also drive innovation and shape the future of India's construction industry."

Over the course of 15 months, participants will engage in a 360-degree curriculum covering technical foundations such as tendering, budgeting, planning, execution, and quality standards, along with cross-functional exposure across multiple departments. They will also sharpen soft skills including communication, time management, teamwork, and problem-solving through team-building activities and hackathons.

A defining feature of the program is its mentorship framework, where senior leaders guide participants through structured learning sessions, leadership shadowing, and performance recognition. Conducted through focused three- to four-hour sessions every fortnight, the program culminates in an accelerated leadership track for top performers, complete with certifications and grooming for future roles.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and built more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campus, Commercial Space, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complex, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare, Railways and Metro Infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor