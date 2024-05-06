Black Box and Extreme Networks Partner to Bring Market-Leading Networking Solutions to the APAC Region

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Singapore, May 6: Black Box®, a global leader in delivering innovative communication and technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Extreme Networks, aimed at delivering the company's market-leading networking solutions to customers in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. This partnership, underscored by Black Box achieving Extreme Networks' Diamond-certified status the highest partner level across APAC, will enable Black Box to provide seamless network integration, project management, and service delivery for clients, in and beyond the region, on the Extreme Networks platform. The Diamond status is awarded based on Extreme Networks' stringent criteria in terms of skills, reach, and overall capability to deliver the best solutions and services to clients.

"We are delighted to embark on this journey with Black Box. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to amplify our impact and reach new heights of success. Together, we can leverage our strengths and resources to achieve remarkable results and make a lasting difference in the Asia Pacific region," said Hock Leong Choo, Director of APAC Channel at Extreme Networks.

"Through this partnership, Black Box and Extreme Networks will combine their expertise to offer a comprehensive suite of advanced networking technologies and services. These will include cutting-edge solutions in Wi-Fi 6, 5G, cloud-managed networking, and cybersecurity, tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse industries," said Deepak Gupta, Channel and Alliance Head, India and South Asia, at Extreme Networks. "Our partnership with Black Box is a pivotal step toward enabling businesses to harness the full potential of their digital infrastructures."

This strategic partnership allows both Black Box and Extreme Networks to address clients' network requirements in the APAC region. The global presence and networking expertise of Black Box complements Extreme Networks' robust network solutions, providing clients across diverse industries with best-in-class networking solutions tailored to their requirements.

"We are pleased to partner with Extreme Networks across the APAC region to provide tailored and impactful infrastructure solutions to our clients in their digital transformation journey," said Bhavin Barbhaya, Vice President of Strategic Alliance, APAC, at Black Box. "Our extensive investments in skilled resources, strong track record of execution in manufacturing, mass transport, IT/ITES, and education with Extreme Networks' solutions, and global presence make Black Box the preferred IT solutions and services partner for our clients' multi-country operations."

Jim McKenna, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Black Box, added, "This Diamond-certified partnership with Extreme Networks marks a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service in the APAC region. With Black Box's dedication to operational excellence and our proactive investment in developing advanced skills and resources, we are uniquely positioned to bring the full potential of Extreme Networks' solutions to life for our clients."

Information about Extreme Networks is available at www.extremenetworks.com. Further details about Black Box and the company's solutions and services are available at www.blackbox.com.

About Black Box

Trust, innovation, and experience drive Black Box's journey as the Premier Global Digital Infrastructure Solution Integrator.

Black Box is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions & products and world-class consulting services to businesses around the globe. The breadth of our global reach, continuous innovation, and depth of our expertise accelerate customer success by bringing people, ideas, and technology together to solve real-world business problems.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com. Follow the company on X, formerly known as Twitter @BlackBox_ns. Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, LLC.

All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Black Box Contact:

Geert Vanmeerbeek

Black Box

Tel: +49 152 56870969

Email: geert.vanmeerbeek@blackbox.com

Agency Contact:

Sunny Branson

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1 801 266 0077

Email: sunny@wallstcom.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404209/Extreme_Networks.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813231/Black_Box.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor