Black Box expands Indian workforce, targets 1,000 employees

New Delhi, Sep 18 Black Box, a global leader in digital infrastructure and a key Essar technology investment, is set to significantly enhance its presence in India. In an interview with IANS, Sanjeev Verma, Whole Time Director of Black Box Ltd, detailed the company's ambitious expansion plans.

The Bangalore Center of Excellence, which has already doubled its workforce from 300 to 600, is now on track to grow further. Black Box aims to increase its workforce to between 800-1,000 employees in the near future. This expansion is driven by substantial investments in people, processes, and technology.

Verma explained that the company's strategy involves comprehensive recruitment and training programmes, process optimisation, and the deployment of cutting-edge technology to advance data centre management.

“India is central to our operations. We see immense potential to support global clients and meet the country’s evolving infrastructure needs,” he added.

In line with its expansion strategy, Black Box is shifting to a vertical-led market approach, focusing on key sectors such as banking, finance, healthcare, technology, and industry. This strategic realignment supports the company’s goal of reaching $2 billion in revenue over the next four years and contributing to the Digital India initiative with locally relevant solutions.

He added saying, “Our strategy is multifaceted. We are concentrating on expanding our workforce, investing in advanced technology and processes, and enhancing client solutions to drive superior performance and connectivity.”

Black Box is also focusing on its top 250 clients, who generate 90 per cent of its revenue, to deliver more targeted solutions and drive growth. Leveraging its extensive experience from Europe and North America, the company plans to boost its competitive edge in India and increase its contributions to the local market

Additionally, Black Box is exploring strategic partnerships in India to co-create infrastructure solutions that support data growth and enhance user experiences. As a pioneer in ICT across 35 countries, Black Box is poised to scale its operations and expand its global reach, with India playing a pivotal role in its future trajectory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor