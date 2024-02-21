BlackBerry inaugurates IoT 'Center of Excellence' in Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 21: BlackBerry Limited today officially opened the new 'BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation' in Hyderabad, a world-class facility designed to advance mission-critical embedded software development for IoT industries. At an opening ceremony today in Hyderabad, the BlackBerry IoT division revealed its new facility is now fully operational, hosting some of India's best and brightest software engineers and creating the Asia Pacific hub for the BlackBerry QNX global developer network.

The BlackBerry IoT CoE in Hyderabad has been established to help the business scale up operations to meet growing industry demand for its embedded software solutions and services and invest in India's skilled IoT innovators. BlackBerry recruited locally in the Hyderabad region and from across the country, offering new career opportunities for talented candidates that want to build the next generation of software-defined-vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in medical, industrial control systems and robotics.

Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry IoT, says, "India is an important market for our customers in automotive and other IoT sectors, and widely recognized as a nation of talented software engineers with a thriving innovation ecosystem. We are proud to open the doors to the BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation in Hyderabad today, both to enhance product and service delivery for our customers and partners and create opportunities for India's talented software engineers in an increasingly complex and software-defined era for embedded IoT development."

After Canada, the India CoE is now the second largest for the BlackBerry IoT division globally, hosting teams of embedded software engineers across a wide range of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery. Those teams are now actively working with the company's industry-leading BlackBerry® QNX® software, which is trusted for unparalleled safety, security and reliability in critical industries and embedded in more than 235 million vehicles on the road today.

This news closely follows several significant milestones for BlackBerry IoT, all designed to help advance software-designed manufacturing, increase access to software development tools and upskill IoT engineers. This includes the recent general availability of its QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, providing automakers and IoT system developers with a more scalable and high-performance platform for embedded architectures, and QNX® Sound, enabling audio designers and engineers to create new in-vehicle sound experiences.

In addition, BlackBerry IoT is also bringing its new initiative, QNX® Everywhere, to India. By democratizing access for students, partners and engineers to QNX development tools, BlackBerry aims to grow the pool of highly-skilled embedded systems' developers familiar with the platform across India and around the world. The initiative will commence in early 2024, with further details to be available on the BlackBerry.com website in the coming weeks.

For more information on open roles with BlackBerry IoT in Hyderabad, please visit here. To learn more about BlackBerry QNX, please visit BlackBerry.QNX.com and follow @BlackBerry.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

