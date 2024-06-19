Blackberrys and Randeep Hooda Join Hands to Celebrate Dads who Inspire to #KeepRising

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: Strong, confident and encouraging fathers will always be the 'enablers' of the success of their children inspiring and pushing them to achieve their true potential through life's ups and downs. Celebrating this breed of fathers, Blackberrys, a leading contemporary Indian menswear brand known for its commitment to quality and innovation for over three decades, has unveiled a touching Father's Day campaign featuring actor-par-excellence Randeep Hooda and his father Ranbir Hooda.

The campaign film celebrates the powerful bond the actor shares with his father and highlights the pivotal role that Mr. Hooda played, coming from a non-filmy background, in enabling the success of Randeep in the acting world. Dressed in Blackberrys attires that fit to perfection, the duo is seen striking up a conversation that sees Randeep appreciating that the freedom he was given and the confidence his father had in him, helped shaped his career and his life.

"My father has always been my pillar of strength, encouraging me to chase my dreams and to rise above every challenge. I am delighted to be associated with a brand like Blackberrys that celebrates the unwavering spirit in men. To share this experience with my dad who has always encouraged me to #KeepRising, has been nothing short of extraordinary. Kudos to all the super Dads out there who've raised a generation of fabulous men. Happy Father's Day to you all!" said Randeep Hooda.

India's 'fit expert' Blackberrys offers impeccable suits and blazers, stylish and breathable casual wear, contemporary shirts in all crafted by Blackberrys from the finest fabrics, that children can buy for their fathers at a Blackberrys store near them or online. The brand also has a curation of chic accessories that include ties, cufflinks, pocket squares and leather shoes that will add a touch of sophistication to all your dad's outfits.

"This Father's Day, we celebrate the power of Dads to encourage their children to fly high and #KeepRising despite all odds. As a brand, Blackberrys lauds that spirit of fearlessness, determination and grit to succeed, in a man and a father who inspires a child to reach for the stars should be celebrated and revered. That is the message we want to share through this film with the super talented Randeep Hooda and his equally impressive Dad," says Nitin Mohan, Co-founder, of Blackberrys.

Link to the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1tGtijpllg

This Father's Day, go out and celebrate the man who inspires you to #KeepRising.

For more information, please visit blackberrys.com.

Established in 1991, Blackberrys, India's leading menswear brand has over 375+ exclusive stores and over 1,250 retail touch points across the country. With a commitment towards impeccable craftsmanship and timeless designs, Blackberrys caters to men of substance and celebrates their individuality. Blackberrys continuously anticipates the fashion of the future and innovates through design and details. To cloak you in confidence the brand creates products to inspire you to Keep Rising!

