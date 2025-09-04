Blackpanda Expands Philippine Coverage Through Strategic Globe Business Partnership

PRNewswire

Manila [Philippines], September 4: Blackpanda, Asia's leading cyber incident response firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Globe Business to bring affordable, enterprise-grade cyber emergency response to Philippine enterprises nationwide. The collaboration makes Blackpanda's flagship IR-1 subscription accessible through Globe Business's trusted ICT ecosystem, addressing the critical cybersecurity gap facing Filipino organizations. IR-1 cyber emergency subscriptions now available nationwide, democratizing enterprise-grade incident response for Filipino businesses.

WATCH VIDEO: WHAT IS IR-1?

"Cyber threats remain a pressing challenge for businesses of all sizes, and AI is amplifying both the sophistication and frequency of these attacks," said KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business. Our partnership with Blackpanda makes immediate, expert incident response, once prohibitively expensive, accessible to organizations across the Philippines.

As cyber threats intensify across the Philippines and Southeast Asia, local businesses face an alarming reality: 85% of Philippine firms encountered AI-related attacks in the past year, while 84% suffered supply chain breaches. Nearly a third of these organizations failed to detect breaches entirely, highlighting the urgent need for professional incident response capabilities.

Traditional incident response services have remained out of reach for most Philippine businesses, with hourly rates up to USD 500 and retainers starting at USD 25,000-100,000 (PHP 1.5-6 million). This pricing barrier has left the majority of Filipino enterprises defenseless when cyber attacks occur.

"Globe's reach and trust in the Philippine market make them the ideal partner to scale our IR-1 cyber emergency subscriptions nationwide," said Gene Yu, CEO of Blackpanda. "By delivering always-on access to expert response through Globe's trusted network, we're ensuring that a small manufacturer in Cebu or a growing fintech in Makati can access the same level of cyber emergency support as multinational corporations."

Through Globe Business, Philippine enterprises now gain access to Blackpanda's integrated IR-1 platform, which includes:

* Cyber insurance . Automated access to quotes, with coverage up to USD 5 million for financial, regulatory, and reputational risks a feature rarely offered by other IR firms.

* Readiness features . Continuous vulnerability scanning (ASM) and Dark Web monitoring to identify risks before they are exploited.

* Local expertise . Elite local responders based in key Asian cities.

* Vendor-agnostic EDR. Full support for any Endpoint Detection and Response solution, unlike competitors tied to specific tools.

The partnership represents a significant expansion of Blackpanda's mission to democratize cyber emergency response across Asia-Pacific, ensuring that geographic location and company size no longer determine access to world-class cyber protection.

Philippine businesses interested in IR-1 subscriptions can contact Globe Business representatives or visit www.globe.com.ph/business for more information.

BECOME A PARTNER OF BLACKPANDA TODAY

ABOUT BLACKPANDA

Blackpanda is a Lloyd's of London-accredited insurance coverholder and Asia's leading local cyber incident response firm, delivering end-to-end digital emergency support across the region.

We are pioneering the A2I (Assurance to Insurance) model uniting detection, response, and insurance into a seamless pathway that accelerates recovery and strengthens resilience.

Through expert consulting, response assurance subscriptions, and integrated cyber insurance, we help organisations prepare, respond, and recover from cyber attacks all delivered by local specialists working in concert.

Our Mission is clear: to bring complete cyber peace of mind to every organisation in Asia, from the first moment of breach through full recovery and beyond.

ABOUT GLOBE

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading digital platform in the Philippines with interests in telecommunications, fintech, venture building, shared services, and digital marketing. It is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange under the symbol GLO. The company delivers a full suite of mobile, broadband, data, and managed services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses. A UN Global Compact Participant, Globe is the first publicly listed Philippine firm with approved near- and long-term science-based targets under the SBTi. It was named one of TIME and Statista's Most Sustainable Companies in 2025. Its back-to-back inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 in 2024 and 2025 affirms its growth and leadership. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, prominent industry leaders in the region.

ABOUT GLOBE BUSINESS

Globe Business, the enterprise arm of Globe, is a trusted partner specializing in driving digital transformation for businesses of all sizes. With expert guidance and powerful solutions, the company enables organizations to drive operational efficiency and achieve sustainable success. Through enhanced connectivity offerings, along with expanded services such as cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications, Globe Business empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and future-proof their operations. By connecting businesses, government, and communities, Globe Business facilitates seamless digital integration and fosters a thriving enterprise ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor