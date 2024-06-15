BLACKPINK's Lisa Announces Solo Comeback with Stunning Visuals and More

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 15: BLACKPINK's Lisa has announced her solo comeback. On the afternoon of June 13th, Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) uploaded a content clip through her official global short-form mobile video platform TikTok account.

In the video, Lisa is not only showing off her stunning aura with her OOTD, but also her charming visuals, which quickly caught the attention of global fans. View the teaser here.

Additionally, she left a music sticker with the word 'TEASER' in the content's background music, and announced that the new song can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music with the words 'COMING SOON' on her official website.

In April of this year, Lisa announced a new partnership with RCA Records, a division of Sony Music in the U.S., to expand her global reach. As RCA Records is home to a wide range of global artists, including A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, and Justin Timberlake, the news of Lisa's joining the label raised expectations for her to become a global pop artist with fans around the world.

After a stellar career as a member of BLACKPINK, Lisa established LLOUD Co. and embarked on a full-fledged solo career. With "Lalisa," she not only became the first female artist to sell approximately 750,000 copies in the first week of release, but also became the longest-running K-pop solo artist with "Money," which debuted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the U.K. Singles Chart.

In addition to breaking the Guinness World Records by becoming the first K-pop solo artist to win the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards, Lisa, who has more than 108 million Instagram followers, has also announced her acting career with a recurring role in Season 3 of the HBO original series The White Lotus.

