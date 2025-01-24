Blackstone, Ursa Clusters, Tillman Global Holdings to separately develop global data centres in Telangana

Davos [Switzerland], January 24 : In a series of high-profile announcements at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Telangana has secured significant investments in the burgeoning digital infrastructure sector, positioning itself as a global leader in cutting-edge data centre technology, the Chief Minister Office said.

Three major international playersBlackstone, Ursa Clusters, and Tillman Global Holdingshave signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Telangana government to establish state-of-the-art data centre facilities in the state, promising to bring thousands of crores in investment and foster innovation in AI and cloud computing.

Blackstone, a global investment leader, has committed to developing a 150MW data centre facility in Hyderabad, with an investment of up to Rs 4,500 crore.

The data centre, a joint project between Blackstone's Lumina Data Centre arm and JCK Infra, aims to support hyperscale clients and advanced AI-driven applications. The partnership, signed with the Government of Telangana, emphasizes the use of energy-efficient technology, advanced cooling systems, and robust cybersecurity measures, the release stated.

The proposed data centre will cater to cloud services, large-scale data processing, and other critical infrastructure needs, significantly enhancing Telangana's digital ecosystem.

By collaborating with one of the world's leading cloud infrastructure providers, Blackstone will help solidify the state's position as a preferred destination for global enterprises and a hub for innovation in the digital space, the release added.

Similarly, Ursa Clusters, a US-based data centre company, has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to establish a 100 MW AI-powered data centre hub in Hyderabad. The facility, which will feature hybrid AI chips, aims to provide a robust infrastructure ecosystem for startups and enterprises in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence, as per the release.

With a total investment of Rs 5,000 crore, Ursa Clusters' data centre will bolster India's ambition to become a global leader in AI and data infrastructure. The state-of-the-art facility will support AI-driven research, data processing, and innovative solutions, serving as a catalyst for technological advancement in the region.

In another major announcement, Tillman Global Holdings, a leading US-based infrastructure company, revealed plans to build a Rs 15,000 crore, 300 MW data centre in Hyderabad. The project, which will be one of the largest in the region, underscores Telangana's growing prominence as a prime destination for cutting-edge data centre and digital infrastructure investments, the CMO release said.

The Tillman project is set to support a wide range of industries, from e-commerce to AI research, and position Telangana as a key player in the global digital economy.

