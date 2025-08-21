BlackTree Launches India's First 100% Cashback Food Truck, Expands to India & U.S

SMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 21: BlackTree, (myblacktree) one of India's fastest-growing lifestyle and fashion startups, has announced a groundbreaking innovation in the Indian food and retail industry with the launch of the nation's first-ever 100% Cashback Food Truck. Going a step beyond platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, BlackTree offers customers a unique proposition every purchase made through the truck is rewarded with full cashback, with no purchase limits and no hidden marketing traps.

Addressing India's Unmet Needs

Speaking about his vision, Kundan Kumar, Founder of BlackTree, highlighted the pressing challenges faced by Indian households when it comes to food affordability:

* Over 70% of India's population cannot afford to dine out with their families more than three times a month, primarily due to low income.

* Nearly 70% of Indians rely on street food for their daily meals.

* Only 20% of consumers can afford restaurants regularly, while just 10% have access to luxury dining experiences.

Despite this vast demand, there are very few organized brands catering to India's street food segment. As a result, the sector remains unorganized, unhygienic, and largely untouched by digitizationcausing rising health issues such as heart disease and cancer. Meanwhile, existing food delivery platforms have largely focused on logistics, adding 25-30% surcharges on restaurant meals, compromising quality and consumer savings.

India's First 100% Cashback Food Truck

BlackTree India's newly launched 22-foot prototype food truck in Patna sets a new benchmark for the street food industry. Designed as a super-luxury mobile unit, it is equipped with both hot and cold zones, ensuring high standards of hygiene and food safety with entertainment and laser show

For the first time in India, customers will experience:

* Restaurant-quality street food at local prices e.g., a double egg roll for INR 60, the same as local vendors.

* Live preparation broadcast on 55-inch screens, including full ingredient transparency.

* Instant 100% cashback credited to the customer's BlackTree Wallet, never expiring.

* Cashback can be redeemed at BlackTree's exclusive showrooms or through its official e-commerce portal www.myblacktree.com.

The food truck also features a mini showroom showcasing BlackTree curated clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Looking ahead, the company plans to integrate with Zomato and Swiggy, offering 100% cashback on online food purchases as well. BlackTree is currently working with technology partner Petpooja on API integrations to enable this expansion.

To scale operations nationwide, BlackTree is seeking funding from angel investors and offering franchise opportunities. Interested investors and partners may contact: info@myblacktree.com.

Challenges in Bihar and Strategic Shift

While the prototype was launched in Bihar, the company has faced significant regulatory hurdles. Despite repeated appeals to the Patna Municipal Corporation, operational approvals remain pending, limiting access to high-demand areas.

Consequently, BlackTree is considering expanding the food truck model to other Indian states where innovation is more actively supported.

Currently, BlackTree is already a recognized name in men's and women's fashion, branded sneakers, Nike Shoes , lifestyle accessories, and gifting solutions, and now seeks to become a game-changer in India's street food ecosystem.

BlackTree Expands to the United States

In addition to its Indian operations, MyBlackTree India Pvt. Ltd. has officially entered the U.S. market with the launch of BlackTree US, headquartered at 5 Penn Plaza, 14th Floor, New York.

Through its dedicated U.S. platform www.blacktreex.com and domestic site www.myblacktree.com, the company will begin delivering Indian fashion, electronics, kitchenware, jewelry, footwear, sarees, and gifting items to customers across America within the next 1-2 months.

Widely recognized as a fast-moving denim and lifestyle brand in India, BlackTree is also opening bulk sales and distribution channels for U.S. businesses, supported by a dedicated New York bank account to ensure smooth transactions.

This expansion marks a major milestone in BlackTree's global strategy, bridging Indian tradition with modern e-commerce and making authentic Indian products accessible to U.S. households and wholesalers alike.

To know more about BlackTree, visit the Youtube Links given below:

BlackTree Food Truck Demo Video

100% Cashback on Food in Patna at BlackTree Food Truck

