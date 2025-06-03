Blanket Hotel and Spa, Munnar, Among the World's Finest - Recognized in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards 2025

PNN

Munnar (Kerala) [India], June 3: Blanket Hotel and Spa, the acclaimed luxury retreat nestled in the heart of Munnar, has earned a prestigious spot on the global stage by securing the 14th rank in Tripadvisor's Top 25 Hotels in the World in the 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.

The recognition places Blanket Hotel and Spa among the most exceptional properties worldwide, selected from over eight million accommodations listed on Tripadvisor. This esteemed honor is based entirely on the exceptional reviews and ratings shared by travelers across the globe.

In addition to its world ranking, Blanket Hotel and Spa was also named:

* 3rd among the Top 25 Hotels in India

* 4th among Asia's Leading Luxury Hotels

* 12th in Asia's Top 25 Overall Hotels

* 3rd among India's Top 25 Luxury Hotels

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Blanket Hotel and Spa has received Tripadvisor's highest distinction, having previously secured top rankings in 2022, 2023, and 2024 a remarkable achievement that underscores its consistent excellence in guest satisfaction, luxury service, and hospitality.

One of the defining features of the property is its unparalleled location, offering panoramic views of lush tea plantations, cascading Attukkad waterfalls, tranquil valleys, and the majestic Chokramudi Hillsall from a single breathtaking vantage point.

At Blanket Hotel and Spa, nature presents itself in all its grandeur, creating a setting that's as serene as it is spectacular.

"This award is a result of our relentless commitment to creating unforgettable guest experiences," said the management of Blanket Hotel and Spa. "Earning such high recognition while competing with globally renowned hotel chains and celebrated luxury brands is a proud momentnot just for us, but for Kerala as a whole. Needless to say, it also underscores the growing international appeal of Munnar as a premium destination.

"We are indeed humbled by the trust and love our guests repose in us. It is this unwavering support that inspires our team to reach new heights and reaffirms our dedication to curating world-class experiences from the heart of Munnar."

Blanket Hotel and Spa continues to redefine eco-luxury, offering gourmet cuisine, signature wellness therapies, and bespoke guest services in one of India's most pristine locations.

