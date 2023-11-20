Blindwink Announces The Winners Of 7th Edition Of India Achievers Awards 2023
By ANI | Published: November 20, 2023 12:06 PM 2023-11-20T12:06:11+5:30 2023-11-20T12:10:03+5:30
SRV Media New Delhi [India], November 20: Blindwink India Achievers Awards 2023 honored achievers from diverse industries with Amrita ...
New Delhi [India], November 20: Blindwink India Achievers Awards 2023 honored achievers from diverse industries with Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.
Listing The Winners:
1) Best Artistic Handcrafted Jutti Brand In South India She & Me Juttis Centre ( Founder & CEO ) Zehra Shireen
2) Best One Stop Solution & Services For Wealth Management In Rajasthan GAURAV SHARMA (Founder and CEO) VSTOGi FINANCIALS
3) Fastest Growing Venture & Growth Capital Platform For Startups - 360 Nautica (Founder) Dr. Tejinder Singh
4) Most Trusted Financial & Management Consultants In India PRAMUKH FIN ADVISE LLP
5) Best Career Counselor & Education Guidance In Bangalore Mission Education Career Guidance
6) Best Luxury Outdoor Lighting Brand In India Marvin the Led Company
7) Most Luxurious Corporate Tour And Travels Company In India OCEANBLUE TRAVELS DHAVAL SHETHWALA / ANKIT MEHTA
8) Best Clinical Aesthetic & Laser Skin Clinic - Skin Artisans -The House of Aesthetics. M/s Global Health Care Pvt Ltd
9) Best Budget Domestic Tour & Travel Company Mangela Tours & Travels
10) Best Wedding Planners & Photographers Piyush Bhansali
11) Outstanding VJ North East India - Vaishalee Saikia (Vj Vaishalee)
12) Fastest Growing Software Solutions Company In AI & ML - Dr.Sanjeev Kuwadekar & Dr.Sampath.V.Patil (Infogen Labs Inc.)
13) Best Industrial Design & Engineering Consultants For Medium to Large Scale Industries M/s KSJ Engineering & Projects Pvt Ltd
14) Professional Home Painting & Deep Cleaning Services In India VIJAY HOME SERVICES ( Founder ) Pankaj Kumar Choudhary
15) Best Administration & Operation Management In Real Estate Sector Shyamal Shah
16) Most Professional & Trusted Detective Agency In Tamilnadu Nadu SK Detective Bureau of India
17) Fastest Growing Marbles & Tiles Chemicals Company - MARMO SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
18) Social Impact Award for Introducing Environment Friendly Lifestyle Products SHRAYATI ECOVATION LIMITED
19) Youth Icon & Ecopreneur Hardik Bhaliya (Founder & CEO) SHRAYATI ECOVATION LIMITED
20) Most Trusted Law Firm of The Year JSSB Legal (opc) Pvt. Ltd
21) Business Excellence Award ROTON CONSULTANCIES PRIVATE LIMITED
22) Best and Fastest Growing Indian Startup In Liquidation Electronics 2023 PhonePro Electronics
23) Biggest Large Home Appliances Liquidation Electronics Vendor 2023 Prabal Sales Corp
24) Most Passionate Riding Group, Community & Riders Event Organizers In India Radon Riders™ Pune
25) Young Aspiring Entrepreneur For Recommendable Expertise In Digital Marketing Rahul Darwante
26) Most Trusted Distributors Of Commercial Refrigeration Products Ravi Traders, Bagalkot and Hubli Sagar R. Patil
27) India's Unique Platform For Well Being Of Senior Citizens In Public Transport BISWAJIT BARUAH ( Founder & CEO ) Hive Sustainable Solutions
28) Fastest Growing Creative, Advertising & Digital Marketing Agency In Bangalore Blue Eye Communications
29) Exceptional Expertise In Revenue Management & Digital Marketing Strategy In Hospitality Sector Vipin Vasudevan
30) Outstanding Excellence In Martial Arts Practice & Training Kusuma N
31) Fastest Growing BPO & Excellence In Service Delivery Taurus BPO Services
32) Bharath BRILLIANT KID OF THE YEAR Dr. S.Hasini
33) Outstanding Woman Tech Leadership In Digital Transformation For Business Excellence Sivamalani Sivaraj
34) Best Astrologer & Palmist In Karnataka - Loy Lobo
35) Best Special Educator & Counselor For Mind Wellness In Bangalore Mrs Jothilakshmi Padmanaban
36) Education Impact Award For Excellence In Data Science & IT Skill Training Chetan J. Shelke
37) Leading & Most Trusted Interior Designer Firm In Bangalore Saurav Kumar Keshri, Founder and CEO, Aqualus Interiors India Pvt Ltd
38) Narayan Bhargava Group - Excellence In Business Solutions 2023 Narayan Bhargava Group
39) Young Dynamic Entrepreneur For Excellence Retail and Marketing in Assam Suhel Ahmed, Managing Director Of Sunbird Super Energy Pvt Ltd
40) Best NGO For Sustainable Livelihood Development - Jan Jagran Kendra (NGO) Mr. Ajay Kumar, Director
41) Iconic Traditional Wear Retailer Of The Year 2023 Vijayashekar Ravi Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd
42) Most Innovative Musician & Violinist Walking Violinist Dr Aneesh Vidyashankar
43) Best Chess Academy In India CHESS KLUB
44) Most Dynamic Leader Entrepreneur In Granite , Insurance ,Real Estate, Diverse Sectors In Bangalore D. Subramani (CEO) D. Subramani Group of Companies
45) Best Astrology Predictions & Remedies - Astroshastree
46) Most Innovative French Language Institute In Mumbai Le tresor of French Ms. Shivani Shah (Founder)
47) Best Holistic Nutritionist Specialized In Lifestyle Disease Reversal Dt.Mohini Agarwal ( FOSHO)
48) Best Chai & Bun Maska in INDIA MUBEEN AHMED HOTEL STAR
49) Young Achiever For Innovative Industrial Solutions Excellence In Industrial Calibration & Thermal Validation Services and supplier Keshav D. Ardad / M/s Innovative Industrial Solutions
50) India's Iconic Dome Shape Celebration Hall & Movie Theatre BOOK YOUR SCREEN GOWTHAM
51) Best Emerging Catering Company In Kerala 2023 Navodhaya Eventz & Wedding Planners
52) India's Best Innovative Handmade Carpets & Rugs Manufacturers & Exporters - DIAMOND EXPORTS
53) Excellence In Teaching And Research Dr Priya A Sondhi, Associate Professor, Bennett University
54) India's Unique And Innovative Veterinary Healthcare Solutions VETCETERA HEALTHCARE PVT LTD ( Founder & Ceo ) MANOJ KUMAR. R
55) Outstanding Indian Achiever For Global Excellence In Data Management & Profiling Ronak R Pansara
56) Most Dynamic Leader In Project Management Prabhakar Baranwal
About Company:
Blindwink is Best Market Research & Brand Management Company In India.
Media Contact Details:
Please contact Amit on 8317348635 / hello@blindwink.in
