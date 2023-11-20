Blindwink Announces The Winners Of 7th Edition Of India Achievers Awards 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 20: Blindwink India Achievers Awards 2023 honored achievers from diverse industries with Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners:

1) Best Artistic Handcrafted Jutti Brand In South India She & Me Juttis Centre ( Founder & CEO ) Zehra Shireen

2) Best One Stop Solution & Services For Wealth Management In Rajasthan GAURAV SHARMA (Founder and CEO) VSTOGi FINANCIALS

3) Fastest Growing Venture & Growth Capital Platform For Startups - 360 Nautica (Founder) Dr. Tejinder Singh

4) Most Trusted Financial & Management Consultants In India PRAMUKH FIN ADVISE LLP

5) Best Career Counselor & Education Guidance In Bangalore Mission Education Career Guidance

6) Best Luxury Outdoor Lighting Brand In India Marvin the Led Company

7) Most Luxurious Corporate Tour And Travels Company In India OCEANBLUE TRAVELS DHAVAL SHETHWALA / ANKIT MEHTA

8) Best Clinical Aesthetic & Laser Skin Clinic - Skin Artisans -The House of Aesthetics. M/s Global Health Care Pvt Ltd

9) Best Budget Domestic Tour & Travel Company Mangela Tours & Travels

10) Best Wedding Planners & Photographers Piyush Bhansali

11) Outstanding VJ North East India - Vaishalee Saikia (Vj Vaishalee)

12) Fastest Growing Software Solutions Company In AI & ML - Dr.Sanjeev Kuwadekar & Dr.Sampath.V.Patil (Infogen Labs Inc.)

13) Best Industrial Design & Engineering Consultants For Medium to Large Scale Industries M/s KSJ Engineering & Projects Pvt Ltd

14) Professional Home Painting & Deep Cleaning Services In India VIJAY HOME SERVICES ( Founder ) Pankaj Kumar Choudhary

15) Best Administration & Operation Management In Real Estate Sector Shyamal Shah

16) Most Professional & Trusted Detective Agency In Tamilnadu Nadu SK Detective Bureau of India

17) Fastest Growing Marbles & Tiles Chemicals Company - MARMO SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

18) Social Impact Award for Introducing Environment Friendly Lifestyle Products SHRAYATI ECOVATION LIMITED

19) Youth Icon & Ecopreneur Hardik Bhaliya (Founder & CEO) SHRAYATI ECOVATION LIMITED

20) Most Trusted Law Firm of The Year JSSB Legal (opc) Pvt. Ltd

21) Business Excellence Award ROTON CONSULTANCIES PRIVATE LIMITED

22) Best and Fastest Growing Indian Startup In Liquidation Electronics 2023 PhonePro Electronics

23) Biggest Large Home Appliances Liquidation Electronics Vendor 2023 Prabal Sales Corp

24) Most Passionate Riding Group, Community & Riders Event Organizers In India Radon Riders™ Pune

25) Young Aspiring Entrepreneur For Recommendable Expertise In Digital Marketing Rahul Darwante

26) Most Trusted Distributors Of Commercial Refrigeration Products Ravi Traders, Bagalkot and Hubli Sagar R. Patil

27) India's Unique Platform For Well Being Of Senior Citizens In Public Transport BISWAJIT BARUAH ( Founder & CEO ) Hive Sustainable Solutions

28) Fastest Growing Creative, Advertising & Digital Marketing Agency In Bangalore Blue Eye Communications

29) Exceptional Expertise In Revenue Management & Digital Marketing Strategy In Hospitality Sector Vipin Vasudevan

30) Outstanding Excellence In Martial Arts Practice & Training Kusuma N

31) Fastest Growing BPO & Excellence In Service Delivery Taurus BPO Services

32) Bharath BRILLIANT KID OF THE YEAR Dr. S.Hasini

33) Outstanding Woman Tech Leadership In Digital Transformation For Business Excellence Sivamalani Sivaraj

34) Best Astrologer & Palmist In Karnataka - Loy Lobo

35) Best Special Educator & Counselor For Mind Wellness In Bangalore Mrs Jothilakshmi Padmanaban

36) Education Impact Award For Excellence In Data Science & IT Skill Training Chetan J. Shelke

37) Leading & Most Trusted Interior Designer Firm In Bangalore Saurav Kumar Keshri, Founder and CEO, Aqualus Interiors India Pvt Ltd

38) Narayan Bhargava Group - Excellence In Business Solutions 2023 Narayan Bhargava Group

39) Young Dynamic Entrepreneur For Excellence Retail and Marketing in Assam Suhel Ahmed, Managing Director Of Sunbird Super Energy Pvt Ltd

40) Best NGO For Sustainable Livelihood Development - Jan Jagran Kendra (NGO) Mr. Ajay Kumar, Director

41) Iconic Traditional Wear Retailer Of The Year 2023 Vijayashekar Ravi Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd

42) Most Innovative Musician & Violinist Walking Violinist Dr Aneesh Vidyashankar

43) Best Chess Academy In India CHESS KLUB

44) Most Dynamic Leader Entrepreneur In Granite , Insurance ,Real Estate, Diverse Sectors In Bangalore D. Subramani (CEO) D. Subramani Group of Companies

45) Best Astrology Predictions & Remedies - Astroshastree

46) Most Innovative French Language Institute In Mumbai Le tresor of French Ms. Shivani Shah (Founder)

47) Best Holistic Nutritionist Specialized In Lifestyle Disease Reversal Dt.Mohini Agarwal ( FOSHO)

48) Best Chai & Bun Maska in INDIA MUBEEN AHMED HOTEL STAR

49) Young Achiever For Innovative Industrial Solutions Excellence In Industrial Calibration & Thermal Validation Services and supplier Keshav D. Ardad / M/s Innovative Industrial Solutions

50) India's Iconic Dome Shape Celebration Hall & Movie Theatre BOOK YOUR SCREEN GOWTHAM

51) Best Emerging Catering Company In Kerala 2023 Navodhaya Eventz & Wedding Planners

52) India's Best Innovative Handmade Carpets & Rugs Manufacturers & Exporters - DIAMOND EXPORTS

53) Excellence In Teaching And Research Dr Priya A Sondhi, Associate Professor, Bennett University

54) India's Unique And Innovative Veterinary Healthcare Solutions VETCETERA HEALTHCARE PVT LTD ( Founder & Ceo ) MANOJ KUMAR. R

55) Outstanding Indian Achiever For Global Excellence In Data Management & Profiling Ronak R Pansara

56) Most Dynamic Leader In Project Management Prabhakar Baranwal

