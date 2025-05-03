Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Business Awards 2025
By PNN | Updated: May 3, 2025 15:52 IST2025-05-03T15:48:12+5:302025-05-03T15:52:25+5:30
New Delhi [India], May 1: Blindwink – India Business Awards 2025 honored business achievers from diverse industries with Bipasha Basu as ...
New Delhi [India], May 1: Blindwink – India Business Awards 2025 honored business achievers from diverse industries with Bipasha Basu as Chief Guest.
Listing The Winners:
- Multi-Platform Business Excellence Award
Talkfever Social Media Limited
- Outstanding Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence in the Wellness Industry
EKA by Paayal
- Best Finance Technology & Trading Company
Finwealth
- India’s Leading HR Consultancy & Recruitment Company
Synergy Plus Business Consulting Group
- Leading Global Interior Design & Furniture Brand
360 Interiors Designs (Vikrant Sood)
- Automobile Dealer of the Year 2025
Mr. Tarsem Singh Lally (Managing Director)
- Emerging Company of the Year 2025
Virtual Oplossing
- Best Trusted Numerologist & Vastu Consultant in Delhi
Vastu Guru Manyyaa
- Outstanding Excellence in Government Infrastructure Development & Nation Building
BPC Infraprojects Private Limited
- Excellence in Integrative Medicine
Sarvadnya Ayurved Pratishthan & K.K. Herbal Industries
- Innovative Excellence in Pharmaceutical Operations & Quality Standards Assurance Over a Decade
Superior Group of Industries
- Inspirational Female Leader in Healthcare
Meenu Malhotra
- Best Bank in Afghanistan for Economy & International Trade
Afghan United Bank
- Iconic Woman: Social Justice, Entrepreneur, HR Consultant & Holistic Healer
Ambassador Dr. Neeelima
- Pioneering Excellence in Global Medical Education Through Vision and Innovation
Dr. Pooja Sidharth Rao
- Trailblazer in Neuroscience Integrated Mental Health & Holistic Practitioner
Dr. Stuti Nilesh Pardhe
- India's Best Astrology Consultation Platform
Astromato
- Best Baby Health & Wellness Brand in India
Allter (Kea Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd)
- Most Acclaimed Matrimonial Platform for Doctors
DoctorWedsDoctor.com
- Best Innovative Software Solutions Customized for Diverse Business Verticals
Netfotech Solutions
- Best Creative Interior Designer in Patna
Interior Master
- Most Trusted Complete Security Services for Diverse Sectors
Bengaluru Squad Services Pvt. Ltd
- Outstanding Quality & Service Excellence in Structural Design & Engineering
Hierarchy Structures
- India's Ultimate Elite Superbike Club & Lifestyle Community
Velocity India Super Bikes LLP
- Global Business & HR Excellence Award 2025
Hire Pundit
- Best Complete Digital Marketing Company 2025
Ad Bullet
- Outstanding Contribution to Music Supervision, Wellness & Leadership
Faustin Misser
- Excellence in Digital Marketing & Social Media (Gurugram 2025)
Crux Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd
- Service Excellence in Full-Spectrum Business Services
SR Tech N Serve Pvt. Ltd. (Srimoney)
- Best English Learning App
Engvarta
- Pioneers in AI and VR-Driven Interior Design
Amenify India
- Outstanding Achievement in Child Health and Education Impact
Children's Heart Foundation
- Best Mobile App Development Company in India
Mobulous Technologies
- Best Nutritionist for Lifestyle Disease & Women's Health
Nutritionist Kashish
- Best Consulting for Export/Import Businesses Worldwide
Petals Professional Services
- Most Celebrated Model & Actor with Advertising Expertise
Dr. Poonam Lahkar
- Best Emerging & Adventurous Travel Company in India 2025
Mrs. Rajpreet Sharma
- Best AI-Powered Legal Solutions & Services
Legalit
- Outstanding Leader in Business Strategy for Growth
Mihir Kumar Jhaveri
- Best Affordable Dryclean Franchise in India
WashMart
- Most Influential Business Coach & Leads Expert 2025
Chirag Chhabra
- Community Impact Award 2025
Cravingly
- Best Emerging Tech Startup 2025
Metaborong Technologies
- Excellence in Digital Marketing Strategy & Execution 2025
TechnoRadiant
- Best Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Madhya Pradesh
Sanil Multispeciality Dental Clinic
- Outstanding Execution of Large-Scale Events (India & Overseas)
Pelican Facilities Management Pvt. Ltd
- Most Trusted Female Fitness Brand in India
Fit@Homease
- Best CEO in Retail Financial Technology Solutions 2025
Mohammad Tarik
- CEO of the Year 2025
Naveen Saxena
- Fastest Growing Law Firm of the Year
JSSB Legal (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.
- Website Design & Digital Marketing Services Since 2008
Web Hitters
- Global Sustainability Leadership & Energy Policy Excellence
Anandajit Goswami (TOHRI Foundation)
- Ecommerce Export Business Leader of the Year
Abhishek Sinngh
- Most Inspiring Entrepreneur & Management Coach
Himanshu Juneja
- India’s Most Trusted Ayurvedic PCD & Third-Party Manufacturing Company
Vaid Dhanvantari Ayurveda
- Best Trending & Stylish Women's Wear Store in Bangalore
Manvar Fashions
- Most Promising Outdoor Advertisement Manufacturers & Providers
Western Media
- Most Impactful NGO of the Year 2025
Riddhi Siddhi Charitable Trust
- Outstanding Innovation in Smartphone Retail & Top Retail Chain in India
Moment Enterprise
- Best Celebrity & Bridal Makeup Artist in Kerala
Eva Bella
- Highly Recommended Tour Company for Customized Travel
Trips Private Limited
- Best CRM and Loyalty Solution Provider
Imast Operations Pvt. Ltd
- Best ESG and Sustainability Consulting Firm
ES Safeguards Compliance Services
- Leading Paint Suppliers from West Bengal
Magic Zone International Pvt. Ltd
- Global Health Icon for Natural Healing & Disease Reversal
Freedom Health 360
- Masters of Vedic Sciences, Astrology, and Vastu
Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri & Dr. Pooja Sharma
- Best Quality Standards in HVAC Industry
Adhunik Powertech Private Limited
- Most Trusted Immigration Consultancy Services in India
Go-Global Immigration Services Pvt. Ltd
- Most Promising Entrepreneur in Strategic Marketing & Events (Rajasthan)
Mr. Alpesh Lodha
- Best Online Reputation Management Corporation in India
VibeSocial Pvt. Ltd
- India's Best Innovative Learning Platform
Brainywood
- Most Revolutionary Global Technology Service Company
Insightek Global Consulting Pvt. Ltd
- Most Empowering Astrologer & Spiritual Healer
Gargi A. Jaitleey (Astrology N Vaastu)
- Most Enterprising Numerologist & Influencer
Raman Talwar
- Best Educational Institution in India
Indian School of Media
- India's Young Talented Celebrity Fashion Designer
Saumya Sahu (Sammrenaissance)
- Excellence in Architectural Design 2025
Kukali Designs Pvt. Ltd
- Best Architecture & Design Firm 2024 (Imphal, Manipur)
YUM KEI
- Best Post-Production Support Company
Enuncia Global Media Solutions
- New AI Innovation 2025
Tymeline Inc
- Best Sugar Manufacturing Equipment Provider
Anil Laxman Khandekar
- Woman Icon for Life Coaching & Creative Empowerment
Geetika Goyal
- Luxury Business Development Leader
Shahzad Dastoor
- Young Entrepreneur in Cybersecurity
JPCYS
- Best Traditional Gold Jewellery Designers in UP (Auraiya)
Umakant Abhusan Nirmata
- Sustainable Health Impact Award
Mohita Gupta
- Best Renowned Vedic Astrologer
Pradeep Bhanot’s The Cosmic Voice
- Best Cyber Security Services Company
CyberSky Security OPC Pvt. Ltd
- Best Ethnic Wear & Saree Collection in Kolkata
Shree Collection by Debjani Dhar
- Most Trusted Natural Skincare & Haircare Brand
Lakshmi Krishna Naturals
- India's Most Admired Literature Icon & Poet
Shamim Shaikh
- Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla
- Most Preferred Modelling & Casting Agency
Modelz World Modelling and Casting Agency
Contact: hello@blindwink.in
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app