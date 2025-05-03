Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Business Awards 2025

By PNN | Updated: May 3, 2025 15:52 IST2025-05-03T15:48:12+5:302025-05-03T15:52:25+5:30

New Delhi [India], May 1: Blindwink – India Business Awards 2025 honored business achievers from diverse industries with Bipasha Basu as ...

Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Business Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], May 1: Blindwink – India Business Awards 2025 honored business achievers from diverse industries with Bipasha Basu as Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners:

  • Multi-Platform Business Excellence Award
    Talkfever Social Media Limited
  • Outstanding Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence in the Wellness Industry
    EKA by Paayal
  • Best Finance Technology & Trading Company
    Finwealth
  • India’s Leading HR Consultancy & Recruitment Company
    Synergy Plus Business Consulting Group
  • Leading Global Interior Design & Furniture Brand
    360 Interiors Designs (Vikrant Sood)
  • Automobile Dealer of the Year 2025
    Mr. Tarsem Singh Lally (Managing Director)
  • Emerging Company of the Year 2025
    Virtual Oplossing
  • Best Trusted Numerologist & Vastu Consultant in Delhi
    Vastu Guru Manyyaa
  • Outstanding Excellence in Government Infrastructure Development & Nation Building
    BPC Infraprojects Private Limited
  • Excellence in Integrative Medicine
    Sarvadnya Ayurved Pratishthan & K.K. Herbal Industries
  • Innovative Excellence in Pharmaceutical Operations & Quality Standards Assurance Over a Decade
    Superior Group of Industries
  • Inspirational Female Leader in Healthcare
    Meenu Malhotra
  • Best Bank in Afghanistan for Economy & International Trade
    Afghan United Bank
  • Iconic Woman: Social Justice, Entrepreneur, HR Consultant & Holistic Healer
    Ambassador Dr. Neeelima
  • Pioneering Excellence in Global Medical Education Through Vision and Innovation
    Dr. Pooja Sidharth Rao
  • Trailblazer in Neuroscience Integrated Mental Health & Holistic Practitioner
    Dr. Stuti Nilesh Pardhe
  • India's Best Astrology Consultation Platform
    Astromato
  • Best Baby Health & Wellness Brand in India
    Allter (Kea Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd)
  • Most Acclaimed Matrimonial Platform for Doctors
    DoctorWedsDoctor.com
  • Best Innovative Software Solutions Customized for Diverse Business Verticals
    Netfotech Solutions
  • Best Creative Interior Designer in Patna
    Interior Master
  • Most Trusted Complete Security Services for Diverse Sectors
    Bengaluru Squad Services Pvt. Ltd
  • Outstanding Quality & Service Excellence in Structural Design & Engineering
    Hierarchy Structures
  • India's Ultimate Elite Superbike Club & Lifestyle Community
    Velocity India Super Bikes LLP
  • Global Business & HR Excellence Award 2025
    Hire Pundit
  • Best Complete Digital Marketing Company 2025
    Ad Bullet
  • Outstanding Contribution to Music Supervision, Wellness & Leadership
    Faustin Misser
  • Excellence in Digital Marketing & Social Media (Gurugram 2025)
    Crux Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd
  • Service Excellence in Full-Spectrum Business Services
    SR Tech N Serve Pvt. Ltd. (Srimoney)
  • Best English Learning App
    Engvarta
  • Pioneers in AI and VR-Driven Interior Design
    Amenify India
  • Outstanding Achievement in Child Health and Education Impact
    Children's Heart Foundation
  • Best Mobile App Development Company in India
    Mobulous Technologies
  • Best Nutritionist for Lifestyle Disease & Women's Health
    Nutritionist Kashish
  • Best Consulting for Export/Import Businesses Worldwide
    Petals Professional Services
  • Most Celebrated Model & Actor with Advertising Expertise
    Dr. Poonam Lahkar
  • Best Emerging & Adventurous Travel Company in India 2025
    Mrs. Rajpreet Sharma
  • Best AI-Powered Legal Solutions & Services
    Legalit
  • Outstanding Leader in Business Strategy for Growth
    Mihir Kumar Jhaveri
  • Best Affordable Dryclean Franchise in India
    WashMart
  • Most Influential Business Coach & Leads Expert 2025
    Chirag Chhabra
  • Community Impact Award 2025
    Cravingly
  • Best Emerging Tech Startup 2025
    Metaborong Technologies
  • Excellence in Digital Marketing Strategy & Execution 2025
    TechnoRadiant
  • Best Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Madhya Pradesh
    Sanil Multispeciality Dental Clinic
  • Outstanding Execution of Large-Scale Events (India & Overseas)
    Pelican Facilities Management Pvt. Ltd
  • Most Trusted Female Fitness Brand in India
    Fit@Homease
  • Best CEO in Retail Financial Technology Solutions 2025
    Mohammad Tarik
  • CEO of the Year 2025
    Naveen Saxena
  • Fastest Growing Law Firm of the Year
    JSSB Legal (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Website Design & Digital Marketing Services Since 2008
    Web Hitters
  • Global Sustainability Leadership & Energy Policy Excellence
    Anandajit Goswami (TOHRI Foundation)
  • Ecommerce Export Business Leader of the Year
    Abhishek Sinngh
  • Most Inspiring Entrepreneur & Management Coach
    Himanshu Juneja
  • India’s Most Trusted Ayurvedic PCD & Third-Party Manufacturing Company
    Vaid Dhanvantari Ayurveda
  • Best Trending & Stylish Women's Wear Store in Bangalore
    Manvar Fashions
  • Most Promising Outdoor Advertisement Manufacturers & Providers
    Western Media
  • Most Impactful NGO of the Year 2025
    Riddhi Siddhi Charitable Trust
  • Outstanding Innovation in Smartphone Retail & Top Retail Chain in India
    Moment Enterprise
  • Best Celebrity & Bridal Makeup Artist in Kerala
    Eva Bella
  • Highly Recommended Tour Company for Customized Travel
    Trips Private Limited
  • Best CRM and Loyalty Solution Provider
    Imast Operations Pvt. Ltd
  • Best ESG and Sustainability Consulting Firm
    ES Safeguards Compliance Services
  • Leading Paint Suppliers from West Bengal
    Magic Zone International Pvt. Ltd
  • Global Health Icon for Natural Healing & Disease Reversal
    Freedom Health 360
  • Masters of Vedic Sciences, Astrology, and Vastu
    Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri & Dr. Pooja Sharma
  • Best Quality Standards in HVAC Industry
    Adhunik Powertech Private Limited
  • Most Trusted Immigration Consultancy Services in India
    Go-Global Immigration Services Pvt. Ltd
  • Most Promising Entrepreneur in Strategic Marketing & Events (Rajasthan)
    Mr. Alpesh Lodha
  • Best Online Reputation Management Corporation in India
    VibeSocial Pvt. Ltd
  • India's Best Innovative Learning Platform
    Brainywood
  • Most Revolutionary Global Technology Service Company
    Insightek Global Consulting Pvt. Ltd
  • Most Empowering Astrologer & Spiritual Healer
    Gargi A. Jaitleey (Astrology N Vaastu)
  • Most Enterprising Numerologist & Influencer
    Raman Talwar
  • Best Educational Institution in India
    Indian School of Media
  • India's Young Talented Celebrity Fashion Designer
    Saumya Sahu (Sammrenaissance)
  • Excellence in Architectural Design 2025
    Kukali Designs Pvt. Ltd
  • Best Architecture & Design Firm 2024 (Imphal, Manipur)
    YUM KEI
  • Best Post-Production Support Company
    Enuncia Global Media Solutions
  • New AI Innovation 2025
    Tymeline Inc
  • Best Sugar Manufacturing Equipment Provider
    Anil Laxman Khandekar
  • Woman Icon for Life Coaching & Creative Empowerment
    Geetika Goyal
  • Luxury Business Development Leader
    Shahzad Dastoor
  • Young Entrepreneur in Cybersecurity
    JPCYS
  • Best Traditional Gold Jewellery Designers in UP (Auraiya)
    Umakant Abhusan Nirmata
  • Sustainable Health Impact Award
    Mohita Gupta
  • Best Renowned Vedic Astrologer
    Pradeep Bhanot’s The Cosmic Voice
  • Best Cyber Security Services Company
    CyberSky Security OPC Pvt. Ltd
  • Best Ethnic Wear & Saree Collection in Kolkata
    Shree Collection by Debjani Dhar
  • Most Trusted Natural Skincare & Haircare Brand
    Lakshmi Krishna Naturals
  • India's Most Admired Literature Icon & Poet
    Shamim Shaikh
  • Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon
    Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla
  • Most Preferred Modelling & Casting Agency
    Modelz World Modelling and Casting Agency

Contact:  hello@blindwink.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

