Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Business Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], May 1: Blindwink – India Business Awards 2025 honored business achievers from diverse industries with Bipasha Basu as Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners:

Multi-Platform Business Excellence Award

Talkfever Social Media Limited

Talkfever Social Media Limited Outstanding Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence in the Wellness Industry

EKA by Paayal

EKA by Paayal Best Finance Technology & Trading Company

Finwealth

Finwealth India’s Leading HR Consultancy & Recruitment Company

Synergy Plus Business Consulting Group

Synergy Plus Business Consulting Group Leading Global Interior Design & Furniture Brand

360 Interiors Designs (Vikrant Sood)

360 Interiors Designs (Vikrant Sood) Automobile Dealer of the Year 2025

Mr. Tarsem Singh Lally (Managing Director)

Mr. Tarsem Singh Lally (Managing Director) Emerging Company of the Year 2025

Virtual Oplossing

Virtual Oplossing Best Trusted Numerologist & Vastu Consultant in Delhi

Vastu Guru Manyyaa

Vastu Guru Manyyaa Outstanding Excellence in Government Infrastructure Development & Nation Building

BPC Infraprojects Private Limited

BPC Infraprojects Private Limited Excellence in Integrative Medicine

Sarvadnya Ayurved Pratishthan & K.K. Herbal Industries

Sarvadnya Ayurved Pratishthan & K.K. Herbal Industries Innovative Excellence in Pharmaceutical Operations & Quality Standards Assurance Over a Decade

Superior Group of Industries

Superior Group of Industries Inspirational Female Leader in Healthcare

Meenu Malhotra

Meenu Malhotra Best Bank in Afghanistan for Economy & International Trade

Afghan United Bank

Afghan United Bank Iconic Woman: Social Justice, Entrepreneur, HR Consultant & Holistic Healer

Ambassador Dr. Neeelima

Ambassador Dr. Neeelima Pioneering Excellence in Global Medical Education Through Vision and Innovation

Dr. Pooja Sidharth Rao

Dr. Pooja Sidharth Rao Trailblazer in Neuroscience Integrated Mental Health & Holistic Practitioner

Dr. Stuti Nilesh Pardhe

Dr. Stuti Nilesh Pardhe India's Best Astrology Consultation Platform

Astromato

Astromato Best Baby Health & Wellness Brand in India

Allter (Kea Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd)

Allter (Kea Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd) Most Acclaimed Matrimonial Platform for Doctors

DoctorWedsDoctor.com

DoctorWedsDoctor.com Best Innovative Software Solutions Customized for Diverse Business Verticals

Netfotech Solutions

Netfotech Solutions Best Creative Interior Designer in Patna

Interior Master

Interior Master Most Trusted Complete Security Services for Diverse Sectors

Bengaluru Squad Services Pvt. Ltd

Bengaluru Squad Services Pvt. Ltd Outstanding Quality & Service Excellence in Structural Design & Engineering

Hierarchy Structures

Hierarchy Structures India's Ultimate Elite Superbike Club & Lifestyle Community

Velocity India Super Bikes LLP

Velocity India Super Bikes LLP Global Business & HR Excellence Award 2025

Hire Pundit

Hire Pundit Best Complete Digital Marketing Company 2025

Ad Bullet

Ad Bullet Outstanding Contribution to Music Supervision, Wellness & Leadership

Faustin Misser

Faustin Misser Excellence in Digital Marketing & Social Media (Gurugram 2025)

Crux Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Crux Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd Service Excellence in Full-Spectrum Business Services

SR Tech N Serve Pvt. Ltd. (Srimoney)

SR Tech N Serve Pvt. Ltd. (Srimoney) Best English Learning App

Engvarta

Engvarta Pioneers in AI and VR-Driven Interior Design

Amenify India

Amenify India Outstanding Achievement in Child Health and Education Impact

Children's Heart Foundation

Children's Heart Foundation Best Mobile App Development Company in India

Mobulous Technologies

Mobulous Technologies Best Nutritionist for Lifestyle Disease & Women's Health

Nutritionist Kashish

Nutritionist Kashish Best Consulting for Export/Import Businesses Worldwide

Petals Professional Services

Petals Professional Services Most Celebrated Model & Actor with Advertising Expertise

Dr. Poonam Lahkar

Dr. Poonam Lahkar Best Emerging & Adventurous Travel Company in India 2025

Mrs. Rajpreet Sharma

Mrs. Rajpreet Sharma Best AI-Powered Legal Solutions & Services

Legalit

Legalit Outstanding Leader in Business Strategy for Growth

Mihir Kumar Jhaveri

Mihir Kumar Jhaveri Best Affordable Dryclean Franchise in India

WashMart

WashMart Most Influential Business Coach & Leads Expert 2025

Chirag Chhabra

Chirag Chhabra Community Impact Award 2025

Cravingly

Cravingly Best Emerging Tech Startup 2025

Metaborong Technologies

Metaborong Technologies Excellence in Digital Marketing Strategy & Execution 2025

TechnoRadiant

TechnoRadiant Best Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Madhya Pradesh

Sanil Multispeciality Dental Clinic

Sanil Multispeciality Dental Clinic Outstanding Execution of Large-Scale Events (India & Overseas)

Pelican Facilities Management Pvt. Ltd

Pelican Facilities Management Pvt. Ltd Most Trusted Female Fitness Brand in India

Fit@Homease

Fit@Homease Best CEO in Retail Financial Technology Solutions 2025

Mohammad Tarik

Mohammad Tarik CEO of the Year 2025

Naveen Saxena

Naveen Saxena Fastest Growing Law Firm of the Year

JSSB Legal (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.

JSSB Legal (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. Website Design & Digital Marketing Services Since 2008

Web Hitters

Web Hitters Global Sustainability Leadership & Energy Policy Excellence

Anandajit Goswami (TOHRI Foundation)

Anandajit Goswami (TOHRI Foundation) Ecommerce Export Business Leader of the Year

Abhishek Sinngh

Abhishek Sinngh Most Inspiring Entrepreneur & Management Coach

Himanshu Juneja

Himanshu Juneja India’s Most Trusted Ayurvedic PCD & Third-Party Manufacturing Company

Vaid Dhanvantari Ayurveda

Vaid Dhanvantari Ayurveda Best Trending & Stylish Women's Wear Store in Bangalore

Manvar Fashions

Manvar Fashions Most Promising Outdoor Advertisement Manufacturers & Providers

Western Media

Western Media Most Impactful NGO of the Year 2025

Riddhi Siddhi Charitable Trust

Riddhi Siddhi Charitable Trust Outstanding Innovation in Smartphone Retail & Top Retail Chain in India

Moment Enterprise

Moment Enterprise Best Celebrity & Bridal Makeup Artist in Kerala

Eva Bella

Eva Bella Highly Recommended Tour Company for Customized Travel

Trips Private Limited

Trips Private Limited Best CRM and Loyalty Solution Provider

Imast Operations Pvt. Ltd

Imast Operations Pvt. Ltd Best ESG and Sustainability Consulting Firm

ES Safeguards Compliance Services

ES Safeguards Compliance Services Leading Paint Suppliers from West Bengal

Magic Zone International Pvt. Ltd

Magic Zone International Pvt. Ltd Global Health Icon for Natural Healing & Disease Reversal

Freedom Health 360

Freedom Health 360 Masters of Vedic Sciences, Astrology, and Vastu

Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri & Dr. Pooja Sharma

Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri & Dr. Pooja Sharma Best Quality Standards in HVAC Industry

Adhunik Powertech Private Limited

Adhunik Powertech Private Limited Most Trusted Immigration Consultancy Services in India

Go-Global Immigration Services Pvt. Ltd

Go-Global Immigration Services Pvt. Ltd Most Promising Entrepreneur in Strategic Marketing & Events (Rajasthan)

Mr. Alpesh Lodha

Mr. Alpesh Lodha Best Online Reputation Management Corporation in India

VibeSocial Pvt. Ltd

VibeSocial Pvt. Ltd India's Best Innovative Learning Platform

Brainywood

Brainywood Most Revolutionary Global Technology Service Company

Insightek Global Consulting Pvt. Ltd

Insightek Global Consulting Pvt. Ltd Most Empowering Astrologer & Spiritual Healer

Gargi A. Jaitleey (Astrology N Vaastu)

Gargi A. Jaitleey (Astrology N Vaastu) Most Enterprising Numerologist & Influencer

Raman Talwar

Raman Talwar Best Educational Institution in India

Indian School of Media

Indian School of Media India's Young Talented Celebrity Fashion Designer

Saumya Sahu (Sammrenaissance)

Saumya Sahu (Sammrenaissance) Excellence in Architectural Design 2025

Kukali Designs Pvt. Ltd

Kukali Designs Pvt. Ltd Best Architecture & Design Firm 2024 (Imphal, Manipur)

YUM KEI

YUM KEI Best Post-Production Support Company

Enuncia Global Media Solutions

Enuncia Global Media Solutions New AI Innovation 2025

Tymeline Inc

Tymeline Inc Best Sugar Manufacturing Equipment Provider

Anil Laxman Khandekar

Anil Laxman Khandekar Woman Icon for Life Coaching & Creative Empowerment

Geetika Goyal

Geetika Goyal Luxury Business Development Leader

Shahzad Dastoor

Shahzad Dastoor Young Entrepreneur in Cybersecurity

JPCYS

JPCYS Best Traditional Gold Jewellery Designers in UP (Auraiya)

Umakant Abhusan Nirmata

Umakant Abhusan Nirmata Sustainable Health Impact Award

Mohita Gupta

Mohita Gupta Best Renowned Vedic Astrologer

Pradeep Bhanot’s The Cosmic Voice

Pradeep Bhanot’s The Cosmic Voice Best Cyber Security Services Company

CyberSky Security OPC Pvt. Ltd

CyberSky Security OPC Pvt. Ltd Best Ethnic Wear & Saree Collection in Kolkata

Shree Collection by Debjani Dhar

Shree Collection by Debjani Dhar Most Trusted Natural Skincare & Haircare Brand

Lakshmi Krishna Naturals

Lakshmi Krishna Naturals India's Most Admired Literature Icon & Poet

Shamim Shaikh

Shamim Shaikh Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Most Preferred Modelling & Casting Agency

Modelz World Modelling and Casting Agency

