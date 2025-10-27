BLING Steps into Delhi's Luxury Landscape with Certified Lab Diamonds and Hallmarked Gold Jewellery

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: This Diwali, BLING opened its doors at Kamla Nagar, Delhi, introducing a new era of refined glamour and conscious luxury to India's jewellery landscape.

Rooted in a legacy of craftsmanship yet unafraid to reimagine the future, BLING is India's newest destination for lab-grown diamond and gold jewellery, merging sustainability with style, transparency with timelessness. Each piece is meticulously crafted at BLING's cutting-edge atelier in Surat, the world's diamond capital, where design innovation meets ethical artistry.

"BLING was born from a desire to democratise luxury, to make the beauty of fine jewellery accessible, ethical, and enduring," says Snehil, Founder of BLING.

"This opening isn't just a milestone; it's a moment that celebrates modern Indian elegance shaped by purpose and precision."

Inside the boutique, customers are welcomed into an omnichannel experience where modern aesthetics meet age-old craftsmanship. From everyday diamonds to bespoke designs, every creation is BIS-hallmarked and SGL/IGI-certified, reflecting BLING's commitment to integrity and excellence.

A New Standard of Chic, Sustainable Luxury

- Sustainability at its core: Lab-grown diamonds with minimal environmental impact.

- Certified authenticity: Diamonds certified by SGL/IGI, gold verified with HUID.

- Customer-first promise: Transparent pricing, up to 100% exchange value on gold, 80% buyback on diamonds, and a 15-days return policy.

With its soft beige interiors, subtle accents, and an aura of understated confidence, BLING embodies the spirit of the new-age Indian woman poised, independent, and conscious of her choices.

The brand's debut marks more than a store launch; it signals a shift toward a modern, mindful definition of luxury one that shines as bright in conscience as it does in craft.

About BLING

BLING is a premium lab-grown diamond and gold jewellery brand built on sustainability, innovation, and craftsmanship. With its design studio in Surat and flagship boutique in Delhi, BLING creates certified, high-quality fine jewellery at transparent prices, reimagining luxury for the world's most dynamic generation.

