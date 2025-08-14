BLINK Prime Events Hosts Prestigious CSR NGO Gamechanger Conclave, Launches Soulbridge Global Foundation

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: The city Mumbai witnessed an inspiring celebration of purpose and impact as BLINK Prime Events, helmed by visionary founders Disha Mehra and Risha Mehra, successfully curated and executed a high-profile CSR NGO Gamechanger Conclave at the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai. The grand gathering brought together influential changemakers, corporate leaders, NGOs and philanthropists committed to driving meaningful social transformation.

The event was graced by an illustrious guest list including Harshita Narwekar, Asif Bhamla, Manju Lodha, Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Neeti Goel, Mickey Mehta and representatives from IFBEC, each lending their presence and insights to the cause. The conclave featured powerful panel discussions, networking sessions, and a vibrant exchange of ideas, all aimed at amplifying CSR initiatives and fostering impactful collaborations.

A landmark moment during the conclave was the launch of the Soulbridge Global Foundation, co-founded by Disha Mehra, Risha Mehra, and Aarti Wadhwani. The foundation is dedicated to bridging communities across the globe through initiatives in education, health, sustainability, and social welfare, embodying the spirit of compassion and global connectivity.

Speaking on the success of the event, Disha Mehra shared,

"Our vision for the CSR NGO Gamechanger Conclave was to create a platform where purpose meets action. Seeing such an overwhelming response from esteemed leaders reinforces our belief that collaboration is key to meaningful change."

Risha Mehra added,

"BLINK Prime Events has always been about more than just creating experiences it's about creating impact. This conclave and the launch of Soulbridge Global Foundation mark a new chapter in our journey of combining excellence in event curation with a mission-driven purpose."

The CSR NGO Gamechanger Conclave's resounding success further cements BLINK Prime Events reputation as a premier event company known for curating exclusive, high-impact gatherings. With a strong track record in sustainable fashion events, holistic wellness programs, career fairs, and community-driven experiences, BLINK Prime Events continues to set new benchmarks for innovation and influence in the events industry.

About BLINK Prime Events:

Founded by sisters Disha Mehra and Risha Mehra, BLINK Prime Events specializes in premium, purpose-led events that combine creativity, strategy, and flawless execution. The company's portfolio spans CSR conclaves, luxury celebrations, corporate showcases, and large-scale community initiatives.

About Soulbridge Global Foundation Co-founded by Disha Mehra, Risha Mehra, and Aarti Wadhwani, Soulbridge Global Foundation is committed to creating sustainable social impact across borders through education, health, empowerment, and humanitarian programs.

