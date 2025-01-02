Blinkit adds quick ambulance service to its kitty

New Delhi [India], January 2 : After daily essentials, beauty and cosmetics, pet care products, baby care products, food items, among others, Blinkit has added one more service to its kitty, and it is for a social cause - ambulances at patient's doorstep in about 10 minutes.

To start with, as many as first five ambulances hit the road in Gurugram starting Thursday, Founder and CEO quick commerce firm Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, announced through a post on X.

"Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app," Dhindsa posted.

Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start… pic.twitter.com/N8i9KJfq4z — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 2, 2025

The CEO said they aim to solve the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in Indian cities.

"As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app," said Dhindsa in the X post.

According to Dhindsa, Blinkit ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections.

Each ambulance would have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver to make sure they are able to deliver quality service.

"Profit is not a goal here," the startup founder said. "We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term."

Blinkit aims to expand to all major cities over the next two years.

As Blinkit launched this ambulance service, Dhindsa appealed to people to make way for an ambulance always.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of quick online commerce gained much currency in India and the world over. Many players are entering into this quick commerce business, fulfilling daily essential needs of citizens in the comfort of their homes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor