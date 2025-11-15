Blockchain Technology: An Innovation — New Book by Dr. CA Shankar Andani Explores the Journey Toward Digital Transformation

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: A major milestone in the domain of emerging technologies was achieved with the grand unveiling of the book “Blockchain Technology: An Innovation” authored by Dr. C.A. Shankar Andani, Chairman of the Elite Chambers of Commerce, New Delhi. Organized by the Eagle Foundation, the launch took place at Dr. Annasaheb Dange College of Engineering, Ashta, drawing an impressive gathering of academicians, technocrats, business leaders, and students.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished Chief Guests, including Padma Shri Dr. Balda Idate, Dr. Subhash Ghuge (Deputy Commissioner), Mr. Somnath Patil (Editor, Dainik Zhunjar Senapati), Mr. Pravin Kakade (State President, All India Dhangar Samaj Federation), Mrs. Sangita Shinde (Tejaswini Mahila Vikas Social & Educational Organization), and Prof. Arun Ghodke, a renowned orator. Their valuable insights emphasized the growing importance of blockchain technology in shaping India's digital and financial landscape.

Adding to the prestige of the occasion were the Special Guests: Hon. Sadabhau Khot, Adv. Chimbhanabu Dange (Secretary, Sant Dnyaneshwar Education Institute), Mrs. Vaishali Chavan (Deputy Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation), Mr. Suresh Malkar (Editor, Dainik Rokthok), Mr. Suryakant Todkar (Trustee, Dr. D.Y. Patil Educational Group), and Dr. Suresh Rathod (D.S. Rathod Foundation).

Addressing the audience, Dr. Shankar Andani shared the inspiration behind writing the book. He noted that blockchain is not just a technological evolution but a transformative force that fosters transparency, efficiency, and trust in digital operations. He added that the book has been crafted to simplify complex blockchain concepts for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

The dignitaries praised Dr. Andani's contribution to the academic and technological sectors, acknowledging that “Blockchain Technology: An Innovation” offers profound insights into the practical applications of blockchain across diverse fields such as finance, education, and public governance.

The event also appreciated the contributions of key supporters, including Mr. Rajesh Josthe, Mr. Vilasrao Kolekar, Mr. Shirish Kulkarni, Prof. Sanjeerau Raut, Mr. Prashant Chavan, and several others who played an essential role in making the ceremony a success.

In his closing address, Dr. Andani extended heartfelt thanks to all guests, participants, and organizers. He reaffirmed his vision of advancing digital literacy and encouraging innovation-driven learning among the youth.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by an interactive session exploring future blockchain applications in India. The book is expected to serve as a valuable reference for academicians, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts seeking to understand the immense potential of blockchain innovation.

