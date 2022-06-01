Blocktickets to provide India's first ever NFT based ticketing experience for the emergence festival

The first ever NFT Ticketing based Music Festival in India - Emergence - is going to be organized by Blocktickets, a multi-chain NFT-based ticketing platform. Tickets for the event will be generated on blockchain and sold as NFTs giving the participants a unique experience. The Lalit Hotel in Mumbai will host the Emergence Festival on June 4-5, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. IST.

This is India's first music event in which anyone may purchase a ticket in the form of an NFT (Non-fungible Token), which can be saved as a souvenir or sold to a collector on the secondary market. Blocktickets, a blockchain technology start-up that pioneered the minting of NFT-based tickets, will be weaving this one-of-a-kind experience for everyone. To maintain safety and provide the best experience to the public, they have a limited quantity of 2000 tickets available for purchase. Anyone who wants to be a part of this one-of-a-kind and first such event in India can go their official website to buy the tickets.

More than 30 musicians from around the world will perform at the Emergence Festival. Emiway Bantai, Zephertone, Marri Ferrari, Helixy, Stylo, and more notable acts are among the performers performing on a large techno stage configuration that will bring the atmosphere to life. There will also be a flea market with over 100 stalls to browse through and shop from. To know more about the event and to check the guidelines, participants can check the official website and social media handles.

On March 17, Blocktickets hosted the World's First Holi Event on Metaverse, selling over 2000 NFT tickets in less than half an hour after going online. The company is now collaborating with the country's largest event organisers and the Indian film industry to host events in Metaverse or provide NFT-based ticketing services.

Blocktickets is transforming the mundane tickets that were destined to be discarded into a delightful experience. They are making the ever-evolving event business even more beautiful and entertaining for all stakeholders through smart contracts, tokens, and NFTs. It's a one-of-a-kind technique in which marketers may leverage brand NFTs to creatively engage with ticket buyers, and by personalising tickets as special NFTs, more revenue channels can be developed.

Blocktickets leverages blockchain technology to provide a transparent and decentralised system for the creation and sale of smart tickets, which is a novel concept. The platform was created to address the flaws in the current offline ticketing system, which wastes USD 15 billion in tickets each year due to scalping. The company recently made an entry into the Indian market and is looking to collaborate with event organizers and artists as the acceptance for blockchain technology increases in the country.

