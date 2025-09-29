Bloom earns place on India's Iconic Brand List 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Bloom, one of India's fastest growing consumer travel brands has been recognised as an Iconic Brand of India 2025 by ET Now | Times Group at a ceremony hosted in Mumbai. Bloom distinguished itself as the sole representative from the travel sector this year, joining a prestigious lineup of India's top brands including Wipro, Mahindra, Amul, and Reliance Jio to name a few.

Tom Welbury, Chief Product Officer, Bloom commented at the award ceremony: "This year's theme of Culture, Creativity and Consistency resonates deeply with us at Bloom. We've built the brand with unwavering commitment to what we call the 'Bloom Way,' where product quality and consistency are sacrosanct. We're truly honoured to be recognised among India's most iconic brands."

Bloom leverages technology to create and manage smart hotels for a new generation of young travelers. Founded in 2010, the brand was inspired and created by passionate individuals from the marketing, tech, travel and retail industries, including university professors. Bloom started by building and deploying the industry's first proprietary cloud-based hotel technology suite to deliver a consistent and reliable product offering. In July 2012 the first Bloom hotel prototype was launched under the Bloomrooms category, disrupting global hotel brands that have typically dominated India.

According to a company release, the Bloom platform continues to expand rapidly and is expected to reach 5000 rooms this year with locations across several Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad and Goa among others. The brand is currently targeting 25,000 rooms pan India. Bloom has been widely recognized as one of India's most loved consumer travel brands consistently topping rankings and winning awards from leading industry experts and journals.

