Bloomberg Businessweek Ranks SP Jain Global #7 in Asia Pacific

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Bloomberg Businessweek, renowned worldwide for its authoritative business news and analysis, has ranked SP Jain Global #7 in the Asia-Pacific region in its latest ranking of business schools.

This prestigious ranking resulted based on data provided by participating schools, combined with feedback from students, alumni, and employers through surveys. These surveys gauged participants' satisfaction levels regarding learning, networking, career opportunities, skills development, and more.

Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain Global, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Bloomberg Businessweek is one the most prestigious business school rankings and hence the #7 ranking is very worthy. This ranking reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional business education and preparing our students to excel in the global business landscape.”

“SP Jain Global has consistently led the way in innovative business education. Our unique tri-city model allows students to study in three of the world's most prominent business hubs – Singapore, Dubai, and Sydney, providing them with an unparalleled global perspective. This distinctive approach to education equips our graduates with the skills and knowledge essential to thrive in today's dynamic and interconnected business world. And now, we are offering an exciting new option for students to study in London through our sister school, SPJ London,” adds Nitish.

“The Bloomberg Businessweek ranking stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of SP Jain Global's faculty, staff, students, and alumni. It underscores our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, pioneering research, and a resolute focus on preparing graduates to become future leaders in the global business arena," shared Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the School's full-time MBA program.

SP Jain Global has previously received recognition from other esteemed publications, including Forbes, Financial Times, The Economist, and Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal. For further information about SP Jain Global and its rankings, please visit www.spjain.org.

