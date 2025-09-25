BloomX Solutions and Rank Up Announce Launch of Next-Generation AEO & GEO Services, With Rank Up Academy Set to Empower SEOs Worldwide

New Delhi [India], September 25: As artificial intelligence continues to transform how people search, discover, and interact with information, BloomX Solutions, in collaboration with Rank Up, proudly unveils a groundbreaking suite of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services. These new offerings are designed to help brands secure visibility and credibility in a search environment increasingly shaped by AI. Alongside this launch, Rank Up Academy is preparing to open its doors, equipping SEO professionals across the globe with the future-ready skills they need to thrive.

The Changing Face of Search

Search is no longer about competing for a spot among the “ten blue links.” Instead, it is increasingly defined by AI-driven platforms — from voice assistants and knowledge panels to chat-based answer engines and generative AI summaries. These tools no longer just point users toward information; they directly provide answers, recommendations, and insights.

For brands, this evolution brings both opportunity and urgency. Traditional SEO strategies optimized only for SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages) are not enough. AI-driven discovery has become the new battleground for visibility, sentiment, and share of voice. Brands that fail to adapt risk becoming invisible to audiences who increasingly rely on AI to make decisions.

BloomX Solutions and Rank Up recognized this challenge early and have now introduced their AEO & GEO solutions to meet it head-on.

What the New Services Deliver

1.⁠ ⁠AEO & GEO Optimization Services

The newly launched services provide a comprehensive optimization framework designed for AI-first discovery channels. Whether a user is searching through voice assistants, generative AI tools, or knowledge panels, AEO & GEO ensures that the brand's content is surfaced, cited, and trusted.

This means more than simply ranking in search results — it's about becoming the authoritative source that AI models rely on when answering questions.

2.⁠ ⁠Unprecedented AI Metrics

Historically, brands lacked visibility into how AI tools handled their information. Traditional analytics platforms could not measure sentiment or visibility in AI-driven summaries. Rank Up changes that by offering cutting-edge dashboards that track:

AI Visibility – How often your brand appears in AI-generated answers.

Sentiment Analysis – Whether mentions are positive, negative, or neutral.

Share of Voice – How your brand stacks up against competitors in the AI-driven search landscape.

These insights give marketing teams actionable intelligence to improve their positioning and reputation within generative platforms.

3.⁠ ⁠Rank Up Academy (Coming Soon)

Alongside the services, Rank Up Academy is set to launch as one of the first global educational platforms dedicated to AEO & GEO.

The academy will provide structured training, case studies, and hands-on learning for SEO professionals. From mastering structured data for AI to crafting conversational content and monitoring generative performance, the academy ensures that professionals can future-proof their careers.

Why This Matters for Brands

For businesses, AEO & GEO is no longer optional. As AI tools replace traditional search functions, brand mentions within zero-click results, summaries, or voice answers have become mission-critical.

A consumer asking Siri for “the best skincare for dry skin” or ChatGPT for “top finance software for small businesses” often receives a short, AI-curated answer. If your brand isn't part of that answer, it effectively doesn't exist in the decision-making moment.

The implications are clear:

Visibility becomes trust. If AI cites your brand, users are more likely to believe you're credible.

Absence means invisibility. Brands missing from these channels risk losing market share.

Early adoption offers leverage. Companies already optimizing for AEO & GEO are gaining competitive advantages where rivals are absent.

Why This Matters for SEO Professionals

The shift to AI-driven search also represents a skills revolution for SEO practitioners. Strategies that once revolved solely around backlinks and keyword density must now expand into new areas:

AI Citations: Crafting content in formats that generative models can easily reference.

Conversational Content: Writing for natural, question-and-answer flows.

Structured Data: Ensuring machine readability for AI-driven engines.

Generative Monitoring: Tracking performance not only on SERPs but also on AI outputs.

Rank Up Academy's curriculum is being designed to bridge this skills gap, giving professionals the tools to remain relevant and competitive.

About BloomX Solutions

Founded in 2020, BloomX Solutions is a performance-driven digital marketing agency that has worked with over 100 clients across industries. The company's expertise spans SEO, social media strategy, e-commerce growth, influencer marketing, web development, automation, and branding.

At its core, BloomX is committed to research-backed, ethical strategies that deliver measurable outcomes. The agency has built its reputation on helping businesses scale with technology-first marketing practices, making it a natural partner for bringing advanced AEO & GEO solutions to market.

About Rank Up

Rank Up is an AI-native AEO platform built specifically for the evolving search landscape. It offers sophisticated tools for tracking AI Visibility, Sentiment, and Share of Voice, alongside workflows for optimization.

The platform's mission is simple: to ensure brands and marketers can not only adapt to AI-driven search but also thrive within it. With the upcoming launch of Rank Up Academy, the company is also positioning itself as an educational leader, preparing the next generation of SEO professionals for success.

Voices from the Launch

“We are standing at a turning point in how search works,” said [Name, Title], BloomX Solutions.

“Brands no longer get to choose whether to invest in AI-visibility strategies — they must. We're already seeing client data where early adopters of AEO & GEO appear in generative summaries while competitors are absent. Those early wins are not just visibility gains; they're reshaping entire market shares.”

“Rank Up is built to empower both brands and SEO professionals to thrive in the AI search era,” said Rajesh Gouri, CEO of Rank Up.

“With our platform, brands gain real-time visibility into how AI perceives them and can act on those insights. The upcoming Rank Up Academy takes this further — we're giving SEO professionals the training they need to keep their skills sharp and their strategies competitive in a landscape that's evolving daily.”

Call to Action

For Brands: If you've started noticing changes in your visibility due to AI-driven answers, or if you want to safeguard your presence in this new paradigm, connect with BloomX and Rank Up today to explore how AEO & GEO can keep your brand front and center.

For SEO Professionals: Watch this space — Rank Up Academy is launching soon. Prepare to level up your expertise in AI-search visibility and ensure your career thrives in the era of generative search.

Media Contact: https://bloomxsolutions.com/contact-us/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor