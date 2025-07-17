Blossom Media announces the winner of the inaugural edition of the Best Brand of India Award

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: Blossom Media, in association with Ensemble International and EuroBritain Certifications - U.K., recently concluded the first edition of its awards and summit, titled Best Brand of India Award. The event was held virtually in July 2025. This inaugural edition aimed to recognize and honor companies that are performing exceptionally well, contributing to India's socio-economic development, and supporting the Honorable Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Presenting profiles of companies from various sectors, listed in alphabetical order.

AL Basheer Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (Jalpally, Telangana) - Founded by Mohammed Ghouse Uddin. The company offers a comprehensive range of logistics services aimed at streamlining supply chains, minimizing costs, and maximizing efficiency, while ensuring customer satisfaction. It provides customized solutions, freight forwarding, warehousing, last-mile delivery, and supply chain consulting.

Al Hashmi Madina Dates (Mumbai) - It is a sister concern of Khadim Tours, founded by Omer Farooque Tinwala. It is recognised for its premium quality dates and date-based products, primarily sourced from the blessed city of Madina. They serve as a PAN India distributor for Al-Marai, a well-known Saudi Arabia-based company renowned for its high-quality dairy, beverages, and food products.

Astrra Chemicals (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) - Managed and run by Sanklesh Chabria, it is renowned for its top-tier products. They stand out as prominent manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, and exporters of a wide range of premium Industrial Chemicals, including Construction Chemicals, Antioxidant Chemicals, and Aromatic Chemicals. These chemicals are highly sought after for their precise composition, high purity, and extended shelf life.

Bharathi TMT (Kochi, Kerala) - Under the Visionary Leadership of Noor Muhammed Noorsha Kalliyath, it has now become a trusted name in the Iron and Steel industry. The company stands tall as the manufacturer of the finest quality TMT bars in Kerala. Through continuous technology upgradation and implementing state-of-the-art manufacturing methodology, Bharathi TMT bars have emerged as one of South India's most preferred TMT bars.

Bioqem Botanicals Pvt Ltd. (Bangalore) - Founded by Juber Shaikh, Imran Khan, and Dr. Sudheer Patil. It is an Indian company focused on developing and manufacturing Ayurvedic and herbal products under the brand name Bioqem Pharma. They are known for their innovative approach, combining modern technology with traditional Ayurvedic principles to create accessible and convenient healthcare solutions.

CivilMantra Infracon Ltd (Delhi) - Under the leadership of Sumit Bhati, The company has carved niche for itself in Engineering & Management Consultancy providing services for design, project consultancy, construction management, and structural design, the company has completed over 3000 projects and has served more than 350 clients in the sector of Highway, Metro, Tunnels, Waterways, Urban Infrastructures, etc.

Galaxy International Travels Pvt. Ltd. (Kolkata) - Founded by Subhajit Mondal, it is a fast-expanding travel company, focusing on tailor-made tours. Inbound trips, they have a presence in 5 countries. Their offerings include airline ticket booking, hotel reservations, vacation packages, VISA assistance, transportation, and more. Through their expertise and commitment to excellence, they have established a prominent position in the industry.

Genesis Enviroman Pvt. Ltd. (Delhi) - Under the guidance and vision of its founder, Dilip Jhunjhunwala, the company has carved a niche for itself in providing complete solutions when it comes to the issue of treating wastewater and water management. They have the capabilities to undertake turnkey projects from concept to commissioning of any challenging projects related to water and wastewater treatment. They have served some of the leading companies in the areas of Hospitals, hotels and resorts, Township and colony planning, beverages and food, pharmaceuticals, oil and chemicals, textiles and tanneries, etc.

Hertz Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh) - Founded by Avneesh Malik, the company has earned a name in manufacturing & exporting quality machines & providing complete solutions to Steel Coil, Press Shop & Sheet Metal Industries. The company has a strong foothold in the international market and is currently serving more than 50 countries. With market research and inculcating new technology, the company can provide innovative solutions and a cost-effective range.

Hijazi (Mumbai) - Founded by Imran Memon, this decade-old brand is a leading name in the manufacturing of an exclusive range of Men's, women and kids' Premium and modest Islamic clothing. It has now become a trend setter brand in its category. Eye for detailing, colour, and cloth combination has made Hijazi a repute brand not only in India but also in international markets like the Gulf and African nations.

Ingeteam India Pvt. Ltd. (Mambakkam, Tamil Nadu) - Under the leadership and vision of Sukhwinder Pal Singh, the company has consolidated itself as one of the leaders in the renewable generation (wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric) sector. storage, in the smart transmission network, and the efficient and clean consumption of electrical energy through its electric vehicle chargers, converters, generators and traction motors, marine, steel, mining, for the production of green hydrogen and submersible motors and pumps for water.

Kolvin Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Noida, UP) - Under the able leadership of Mukesh Kumar and Raj Vishwakarma, the company has made a mark for itself in the development and management consulting sector. It operates extensively across sectors such as agriculture, forestry, environment, socio-economic development, watershed management, garment manufacturing, and market research. Our strength lies in our diverse pool of domain experts and strategic advisors.

Life Wind Medicare Pvt. Ltd. (Kolkata) - Founded by Subhajit Mondal, their brand MedExpress Pharma is a manufacturer and wholesaler of Pharmaceutical Tablets, Pharmaceutical Capsules, Pharmaceutical Creams, Pharmaceutical Gel, Pharmaceutical Syrup, Pharmaceutical Injections, Pharmaceutical Softgel Capsules, etc. They cater to the expectations of customers by providing them excellent quality products as per their gratification.

M Square Engineers - (Pune, Maharashtra) - Under the leadership of Sameer Anturkar and Karan Anturkar, the company is redefining the cooling tower industry with state-of-the-art technology, advanced designs, and a steadfast commitment to quality. As a leading cooling tower manufacturer in India, they deliver high-performance solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and ensure long-term reliability.

Nature Tec India Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai) - Under the guidance of Dr. Sunder Balakrishnan, is engaged in the business of bio-based Plastics intended to replace conventional, petroleum-based plastics. They provide sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics and enable Industry and consumers to move closer to a carbon-neutral footprint. Their products are used by several Global Brands such as Levi's, Landmark Group, McDonald's, Big Basket, etc.

Rajdeep Traders (Chennai) - Celebrating Glorious 50 Years of existence, Rajdeep Traders, now under the leadership of Raakesh Jain, the company has been looked up as a strong and reputed name in the Indian Water Ionizer Industry. Water can be a source of both disease and health. This firm is dedicated to educating people and providing products that transform water, the essence of life, into a key to health and well-being.

Remedial Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. (Ambala Cant, Haryana) - Founded by Avinash Banga, the brand is a renowned name in manufacturing a comprehensive range of Pharma products. It is also a trusted platform for pharma entrepreneurs, with an extensive DCGI-approved product range, monopoly rights, attractive promotional support, and unmatched transparency, empowering partners to grow confidently and profitably.

Storage Technologies and Automation Ltd. (Bengaluru) - Under the leadership of Mohammed Arif Dor, their brand Racks and Rollers has emerged as a pioneering company specializing in complete turnkey solutions for storage, warehousing, consultation, warehouse automation, and intralogistics. Backed by a commitment to high quality and exceptional support and service, the company has established a strong presence across the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East (GCC), Southeast Asia, and Africa.

