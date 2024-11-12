BLT Logistics Limited files DRHP with BSE SME for IPO

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 12: BLT Logistics Limited (BLT, The Company) engaged in the business of surface transportation of goods in containerized trucks and warehousing services to various industries and businesses has applied for an IPO of Upto 12,96,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10. It is a 100% Book Built issue, listing will be on BSE SME platform.

The IPO's objective is to funding capital expenditure requirements of trucks and ancillary equipment, for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

For the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, The company reported standalone revenue of Rs. 3,971.44 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs. 657.46 Lakhs and PAT of Rs. 265.04 Lakhs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

About BLT Logistics Limited:

BLT Logistics Limited is engaged in providing surface transportation of goods in containerized trucks and warehousing services to various industries and businesses. The company's logistics operations are supported by their own fleets of containerized trucks and also hired from their subsidiary, Sabarmati Express India Private Limited ("Sabarmati") and third-party operators i.e. small fleet owners and agents who provide them with necessary transportation facilities such as containerized trucks.

As on March 31, 2024, the company owns operational fleet of 90 vehicles having capacity ranging from 3.5MT to 18MT in the name of the company and 15 vehicles as part of the fleet of their 99.99% subsidiary, Sabarmati, having capacity of 9MT.

The company mainly serves B2B customers which require transporting bulk quantities of their goods from one place to another within India. Company has gradually developed the business and increased the ambit of their Transportation & Allied Services which includes other services like packing and moving and transportation of project cargo. It has started end-to-end warehousing solutions to add to their repertoire of offerings.

