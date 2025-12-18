Blue Cloud Softech Drives Strategic Expansion and Secures Major 5G BSNL Partnership, Poised for Strong Revenue Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL), a BSE‑listed leader in AI-driven enterprise solutions and cybersecurity, today announced a significant equity expansion and a major commercial win that together strengthen its market position and growth outlook. Through a preferential allotment, promoter‑group member Yarlagadda Janaki acquired 14,10,75,000 equity shares — equal to 32.33% of the pre‑acquisition capital — increasing her holding from 14,55,75,960 to 28,66,50,960 shares. The company's total voting capital concurrently rose from 43,62,81,600 to 75,30,81,600 equity shares, resulting in a consolidated promoter stake of 38.06% of the total diluted share capital.

In parallel with its capital reorganisation, BCSSL has been empanelled as a BSNL partner to deploy 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Internet Leased Line services across Maharashtra and Goa. Leveraging its memorandum of understanding with Konkan Railway to utilise dark fibre, the company plans to transform railway stations into smart hubs through the Blure Bharat App, IPTV offerings and advanced security suites. This integrated infrastructure and service strategy is projected to generate a minimum of INR 178 crore in revenue over two years during Phase 1, underpinning near‑term commercial traction from communications, content and security monetisation.

BCSSL's recent operational and market developments come amid strong investor interest: the stock has rallied 69% from its 52‑week low of Rs 14.95 and delivered multibagger returns of over 300% over five years. The company currently trades at a price‑to‑earnings ratio of 20x, with robust return metrics including a return on equity of 45% and, a return on capital employed of 37%, and a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Founded in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has grown into a premier global provider of AI‑driven enterprise solutions, with a presence in more than 10 countries and a strategic focus on defence, cybersecurity and enterprise digital transformation. The company continues to invest in next‑generation platforms and secure technologies to meet the evolving needs of critical industries, positioning BCSSL to capitalise on new opportunities in digital infrastructure, secure communications and smart ecosystem deployments.

