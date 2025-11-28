Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Announces INR 400 Crore Healthcare Investment in Andhra Pradesh, Stock Rises 3%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) saw its shares rise over 3% in morning trade on the BSE today, extending gains for the second consecutive session. The small-cap IT stock opened at ₹21.70 against its previous close of ₹21.38 and reached an intraday high of ₹22.10, significantly outperforming the broader market where the Sensex was up only 0.20% and both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading in the red.

This positive momentum comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB). The agreement, signed at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri, commits Blue Cloud to an investment of approximately ₹400 crore in the state’s healthcare sector. The investment will fund the launch of Blue Cloud’s flagship initiative, “BluBio,” to be developed on a 30-acre site in either Amaravathi or Vishakhapatnam, demonstrating the company’s substantial commitment to the region’s technological advancement.

The BluBio project is expected to serve as a major employment catalyst for Andhra Pradesh. By 2027, Blue Cloud aims to create 1,200 direct job opportunities in high-value areas including research, development, and operations. Additionally, the project is projected to generate approximately 20,000 indirect positions across secondary and tertiary sectors such as logistics and supply chain management, creating a significant multiplier effect designed to boost the local economy and foster community development through engagement with a broad network of supporting stakeholders.

This strategic expansion is supported by strong financial performance. The company reported net sales of ₹252.92 crore in Q2FY26, representing an 8% increase compared to Q2FY25, while net profit surged 36% to ₹15.42 crore during the same period. For H1FY26, net sales showed resilience with only a 2% decrease to ₹458.97 crore, while net profit skyrocketed by 37% to ₹29.81 crore compared to H1FY25, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has evolved into a premier global provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions with a market capitalization of approximately USD 118.87 million and presence in over 10 countries. The company specializes in serving the defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors, delivering advanced, secure, and scalable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of critical industries. BCSSL remains committed to continuous growth and investing in next-generation platforms to ensure its clients benefit from future-ready operations and trusted technologies.

