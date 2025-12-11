Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Completes Landmark Acquisition of AIS Anywhere, Bolstered by Major AI Services Contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has successfully completed its strategic acquisition of AIS Anywhere, finalising the transaction through a significant preferential share allotment. The company's Board of Directors, in a meeting held on 10 December 2025, approved and allotted 31.68 crore equity shares as part of the previously approved share-swap arrangement. This decisive move follows the in-principle approval received from the stock exchanges and solidifies AIS Anywhere's new status as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCSSL.

The preferential allotment of 31,68,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1 each was executed at a price not less than Rs 23.06 per share. The shares have been allotted to Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda, who received 14.11 crore shares, and M/s Siraj Holdings LLC, which received 17.57 crore shares. With the completion of this allotment, the acquisition process is now formally concluded, marking a significant expansion of BCSSL's portfolio and capabilities in the technology solutions space.

Concurrent with this transformative acquisition, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has announced securing a substantial new order from US-based AI pioneer Stratos Forge Inc. The contract, valued at approximately Rs 110.08 crore, is for comprehensive Data Annotation and AI Training Services. This engagement follows a highly successful pilot project that demonstrated an exceptional 96.68 per cent accuracy rate, underscoring BCSSL's technical proficiency. The project will leverage the company's in-house infrastructure, Center of Excellence (CoE), and advanced methodologies including Active Learning and Human-in-the-Loop architectures to manage complex, multi-modal data.

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has evolved into a premier global provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, with a presence spanning over ten countries. The company specialises in delivering advanced, secure, and scalable solutions tailored for the Defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors. This dual announcement—the completion of a major acquisition and the award of a significant AI services contract—powerfully reinforces BCSSL's strategic vision and its commitment to investing in next-generation platforms. The company remains dedicated to driving continuous growth and ensuring its clients worldwide benefit from future-ready operations and trusted, cutting-edge technologies. All requisite disclosures concerning the board meeting and the preferential allotment have been duly filed with the stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor