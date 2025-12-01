Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited Announces Prestigious Endorsements By Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) And Indian Medical Association (IMA)

Launches Transformative Healthcare Expansion Across Commonwealth Markets.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607), a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions, has today announced the international expansion of its comprehensive healthcare ecosystem comprising BluBio, BluHealth, and Bioster products across Commonwealth countries. This expansion represents a paradigm shift in accessible, integrated healthcare delivery spanning Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Pacific regions.

BluHealth, developed by Blue Cloud Softech, is a comprehensive AI-enabled digital health ecosystem that combines non-invasive AI screening through face-scan technology, IoT- powered BluHealth Scanner for real-time diagnostics, BluClinics management systems, and Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS). The platform delivers anytime-anywhere care, making effective and affordable healthcare accessible to diverse populations across urban and rural settings.

The company’s groundbreaking solutions have received prestigious endorsements from the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), marking a significant milestone in global healthcare technology adoption and validation. This endorsement represents recognition from medical associations representing over 1.5 million healthcare professionals worldwide.

CREATING THE DIFFERENCE IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions distinguishes itself through a uniquely integrated approach that addresses the complete healthcare value chain – from prevention and early detection to precision diagnostics, clinical care delivery, and environmental safety. Unlike fragmented solutions in the market, Blue Cloud offers a unified ecosystem where biobanking infrastructure, AI-powered diagnostics, digital health management, and environmental sterilization converge to create measurable, sustainable health outcomes.

“Our vision extends far beyond individual products,” said Mr. Tejesh Kodali, Global Chairman at Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. “We’re building an interconnected healthcare ecosystem that enables precision medicine, enhances diagnostic accuracy, ensures environmental safety, and democratizes access to world-class healthcare – all while maintaining the highest international standards of compliance, data security, and clinical efficacy. This is not just about technology deployment; it’s about fundamentally transforming healthcare infrastructure and outcomes across emerging markets.”

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has emerged as a premier provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, recognized for its unwavering commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence. With a rapidly expanding footprint across India, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Singapore, and Tanzania, BCSSL is strategically positioned to serve a broad spectrum of clients in the defense, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors.

Leveraging its robust international presence and expertise, the company delivers advanced, secure, and scalable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of critical industries. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is steadfast in its dedication to continuous growth, investing in next-generation platforms and reinforced security frameworks. This enduring commitment ensures that its clients benefit from future-ready operations and trusted technologies, solidifying BCSSL's reputation as a leader in global innovation and a key enabler of progress in mission-critical domains.

