Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd announces its Empanelment as Official BSNL Partner for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for Maharashtra and GOA Circle

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17:Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (BCSSL) (BSE: 539607), a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to inform that the company has been empanelled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services. This empanelment enables BCSSL to deliver high-performance Internet Leased Line (ILL) services across the Maharashtra and Goa Circles, significantly strengthening its presence in the western region and positioning the company as a key enabler of next-generation connectivity solutions.

Key Highlights of the Development:

Empanelment with BSNL: BCSSL will deploy 5G FWA solutions to enhance enterprise and institutional connectivity.

Flagship Digital Offerings: Access Genie – Intelligent access management platform for secure authentication and network control. BluHealth – Digital health ecosystem with telemedicine, remote monitoring, and secure patient data management. Cyber Security SoHo EDR – Advanced endpoint detection and response solution for small offices/home offices.



Strategic Collaboration with KRCL:

BCSSL's partnership with BSNL complements its ongoing collaboration with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) under an existing MoU. Leveraging KRCL's dark fibre backbone, BCSSL will deploy 5G FWA connectivity and digital services across railway stations in Phase 1, including:

IPTV services for live TV, on-demand content, and infotainment.

BlureBha ratApp for travel information, public services, entertainment, and hyperlocal offerings.

This integrated framework will transform KRCL stations into smart rail hubs by leveraging advanced 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity and a suite of innovative digital solutions. Through the deployment of high-speed internet, IPTV services for live and on-demand content, and the Blure Bharat App, offering travel information, public services, entertainment, and hyperlocal features, passengers will benefit from a seamless, enriched travel experience.

Enhanced network security platforms such as Access Genie and CyberSecurity SoHo EDR will ensure secure, reliable access and protection for both institutional operations and individual users. In addition to improving passenger convenience and engagement, these digital upgrades will create new revenue streams for KRCL by enabling monetization opportunities through infotainment, digital health services, and value-added offerings. By digitally enabling the stations, KRCL will be able to provide a platform for local businesses, public service announcements, and targeted content, further contributing to economic growth and community development along the railway network.

The combined business approach, which integrates the deployment of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), the rollout of innovative digital products, and the implementation of smart rail solutions, is expected to create significant financial opportunities. Specifically, during Phase 1, this model is anticipated to generate a minimum revenue of INR 178 crore over a two-year period. This projection is based on the synergy between advanced connectivity solutions such as 5G FWA for high-speed internet access at railway stations and a suite of digital offerings, including IPTV services, the Blure Bharat App, and enhanced network security platforms. By transforming railway stations into digitally enabled smart rail hubs, the initiative not only enhances passenger experience and offers new public services but also opens up multiple revenue channels through infotainment, hyperlocal content, and value-added digital services. This robust revenue forecast underscores the strategic value of integrating cutting-edge technology with essential public infrastructure, positioning the business to capitalize on India's ongoing digital transformation.

BCSSL remains committed to driving India's digital transformation through robust, scalable, and future-ready technology solutions.

On the Empanelment, Sri Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman, stated that “Our vision is to empower communities and industries across India by integrating advanced connectivity and digital services into vital public infrastructure. The partnership with KRCL and BSNL is a testament to our dedication to innovation and collaboration, enabling us to deliver secure, high-speed internet, enhanced infotainment, and digital health solutions at scale. By transforming railway stations into smart rail hubs, we are not only elevating passenger experiences but also unlocking new opportunities for local businesses and public services. BCSSL's commitment to technology excellence and strategic partnerships will continue to shape the future of digital India.”

About BlueCloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has emerged as a premier provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, distinguished by its unwavering commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence. With a rapidly expanding footprint across India, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Singapore, and Tanzania, BCSSL is strategically positioned to serve a broad spectrum of clients in the defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors.

